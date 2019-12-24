Can’t we reject our “herodian” role and embrace justice, and discover the reason Jesus came to the world?

By ANTHONY MUHERIA

That first Christmas was unannounced, all in Bethlehem were focused to “make a killing” from the influx of pilgrims coming for the census: Maximise profits! Herod, on the other hand, was busy imposing and abusing his power, as an expert manipulator of this social situation.

NO ROOM

During this period, we are all invited to reflect on that first nativity of Jesus Christ. This is a powerful message that is, unfortunately, drowned by business. Just like 20 centuries ago, our streets and heads are so full of noise, or houses so filled with material concerns, that we can barely make out the Christmas message.

This poor couple pulls up at yet another inn in search of a night’s shelter, and Mary, who is due to deliver, is already worn out. They seek shelter for the Messiah to be born, who is the centre of the world… But socially, they are nobodies.

Once again they hear the cruel answer: “There’s no room for you here”. In the background we hear the drunken laughter of the mighty of the time. Possibly, soon after, a person of more “status” shows up, and with a little “facilitation”, gets a comfortable bed.

How this still reflects our corrupt Kenyan society, where everything is about “making a killing”. Kenyans sell a bottle of water in the traffic jams in Nakuru for three times the price. And of course, matatu fares have tripled over Christmas period!

CORRUPT WAYS

But the character who embodies corruption in the Christmas story is Herod, the typical, double-faced, doublespeak corrupt Kenyan leader. His aim is to consolidate power, stop any opposition, give an appearance of goodness, of a “saviour of the poor”, while all the while aiming to kill the truth.

So it was, when the three kings appeared to him. Using the expertise at his disposal, he arrives at the truth of the newborn king in Bethlehem. Like our own politicians, he sends the wise men to find out all about the child and let him know, “so that I, too, may go and pay him homage.” (Matthew 2:8)

Using lies and throwing justice out of the window, he manipulates the wise men to try and achieve his aim of killing this new king.

His corrupt ways are what we witness daily in our leaders and the political arena. People who pretend to have concern for the poor to cover their many ugly, dirty and criminal deals.

CHEAP SAVIOUR

These are the people who pretend to console orphans during the day and brandish Turkish assault knives at night! Politically correct language on their lips, but “Machiavellian” plots under their sleeves. These are the people who unleash the most uncouth jokes at political rallies, and are then scandalised by the criticism of the likes of King Kaka.

Christ’s life was threatened, and hundreds of babies killed. But it seemed not to matter!

The suffering, lowly people are but a political stage for political parading and cheap “saviour” chants. Have you seen how quickly politicians appear at disaster sites? One would think they are the emergency response team. And when they do, they hunt for cameras and mikes…

DISCRIMINATION

One week later, that is history, or is it “amnesia”? Do you remember the oil pipe leak in Makueni? What about the mercury sugar? And the Likoni ferry distaste? Who will be with the Pokot landslide victims this Christmas?

You see, the value of a Kenyan life is not equal. Not being in the “power market”, like that Holy Family, they are turned away and forgotten.

Indeed, some “dollar deaths” cause a state of emergency, while others merely provoke a sneer. Discrimination even in death, comes from a matrix of “power” of the so-called leaders versus the rest of humanity, King Herod’s palace and the shepherds in the fields: matrix of corruption.

God’s choices, though, are different. Some poor shepherds sleeping out in the fields are the first to receive the news of the birth of the world’s saviour. They are treated to a celestial symphony of angelic voices. For God, all lives matter!

LITTLE KING

While many Kenyans plan on empty entertainment, and passing Christmas in a drunken stupor, that little King knocks yet again to all humankind. Can’t we break the chains of corruption and redeem our hearts? Can’t we reject our “herodian” role and embrace justice, and discover the reason Jesus came to the world? He came so that we could have the courage to do “right”, like the Wise Men. He came to break the chains of our slavery to greed, power and hatred. No matter how powerful Herod and his corruption seems, he can’t conquer Christ’s power! Let us break the chains of corruption!