By SAM WAMBUGU

When did you last update your LinkedIn profile? LinkedIn is a professional powerhouse where an increasing number of employers’ search for potential staff, and peers to network. It is a potent place to parade one's professional presence.

As a portrait of your professional outlook, your LinkedIn appearance should stand tall both in style and substance. It should carry accurate information and remain evergreen. January is an excellent time to give it a long look.

The basics of a polished profile include a mugshot. Make sure you have a head-and-shoulders photo that shows your face clearly and portrays a professional pose.

Creating or keeping a LinkedIn profile without a clear picture or no picture at all is an unpardonable flaw. An appealing picture tempts the LinkedIn visitor to read the brief on your profile.

Below your picture is the summary section of your profile, basically, your brand or your professional real estate. Use words creatively to cast the summary in a bright light without overstating your ability.

Your job title is your tagline. Because some job titles do not reveal the nature of a job, you may modify it to a more informative title. For example, a "nurse" is more telling than a "patient care assistant" or a “marketer” instead of a “brand evangelist”.

After the summary section follows your job history. Make it concise. Avoid impotent, boiler-plate statements like, "I am results-oriented professional," or "self-starter" or "skilled at managing cross-functional teams." These are antiquated; they don't add value to your profile.

Instead, show results and awards that you have earned. Show the various roles that you have played and your proudest achievements. Think about the business you brought to your company or projects that you led successfully.

Tangible results stand out and increase your odds of getting an email from a recruiter looking for potential staff.

Also, get a few people to vouch for you by writing recommendations on your profile. The easiest route to recommendations is through quid pro quo, that is, write recommendations for other people and then ask them to reciprocate. Recommendations will strengthen and authenticate your profile — the more, the merrier.

The LinkedIn profile has a section where you outline your skills. Elevate your skills. Start by asking yourself: what do you want visitors to your profile to know about you? The words you use matter; describe your skills in vivid terms. Also, use words that would shore up your profile when someone is searching for your type of qualifications online.

Finally, once your profile is up, don't fall into the trap of only accepting people you know. LinkedIn is a social media network, meaning; it's meant for people to network. To expand your network, be open to receiving requests from people seeking to join your network even if they are not personally known to you.