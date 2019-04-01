By MICHAEL KURIA

A persistent narrative is that the Jihadist terrorists are uneducated individuals reeling from poverty and marginalisation who have fallen under the influence of a hateful ideology spread by manipulative and exploitative religious leaders cynically exploiting religion to pursue political power.

These poor terrorists, we are told, are the first victims.

However, these are post hoc rationalisations and not drivers of terrorism. From the list of people arrested trying to join Al Shabaab, planning an attack or after one or killed in the act, we can easily test the most dominant hypothesis about the profile of the average Al Shabaab.

EDUCATION

They seem to have an above-average education, aptitude and proficiency in fields that require a high IQ and are scions of middle- or upper middle-class families.

Fazul Mohamed was, according to the FBI, a gifted computer wizard from a wealthy clan of clerics and textile merchants. Abdi Dhululow, one of the Westgate murderers, was a model science student who topped his class in Norway.

Mohamed Shukri and Abdulrazak Abdinuur, who were arrested in 2016 en route to join Al Shabaab in Somalia, were medical interns in a Malindi hospital.

Ummulkhayr Sadri Abdalla, a third year medicine student in Sudan, and Khadija Abubakar Abdulkarim, a pharmacy student at Mount Kenya University, were caught at El Wak while attempting to enter Somalia to join Al Shabaab.

SCIENCE

Mahmoud Ahmed, the son of a senior Kenyan government official, went to join Al Shabaab while a student at the University of Nairobi’s school of science.

The notorious commander of Al Shabaab killed last week, who went by the nom de guerre “Abu Zinira”, graduated with an engineering degree from JKUAT. Dusit attacker Salim Gichunge had some training in computers.

Elgiva Bwire aka Mohamed Seif was an electrical engineering student at the Technical University of Kenya.

The pattern is global. Osama bin Laden was a civil engineer from a wealthy Gulf construction clan. Khalid Sheikh Mohamed, the 9/11 attack mastermind, held a cushy job in the Qatari government and is a mechanical engineer. Abdulgadir Masharipov, the Uzbeki ISIS operative who killed 39 revellers in a Turkish nightclub in 2017, had degrees in physics and computer science.

EXTREMISTS

And they are proficient in the Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) field. It is now known that right-wing extremists almost always have technical training.

The famous Ted Kaczynski aka the UNABomber was a mathematics genius. In 2016, Glendon Scott, an engineer and supposedly Christian extremist, built an X-Ray death machine to kill Obama. The attack on a New Zealand mosque was by a man skilled in cryptography.

There is even a case of identical twin brothers in Britain: Shaun and Lee Hardley, who chose different paths. Shaun converted to an extremist strain of Islam as Lee joined an extremist white nationalist movement.

India’s largest Hindu extremist group, RSS, was started by a doctor, Doctorjee Hedgewar. It is accused of multiple bombings. Buddhist extremist groups such as the 969 movement in Myanmar show similar patterns.

RELIGION

That shows we have to look beyond religion and see what else terrorists share.

In The Engineers of Jihad, sociologists Diego Gambetta and Steffen Hertog note common characteristics in these technical types: A deep need for certainty and predictability and disgust for chaos; deep preference for homogeneity; and craving for rigid social rules establishing a hierarchy as a guarantee for order.

The engineer who designs an app is driven by the instinct to solve problems and reduce chaos.

The extremist who builds bombs to compel a society to order itself around his vision is also driven by a similar but malfunctioning instinct to reduce what he perceives as chaos by eliminating all of its human sources.

For the extremists, this psychological instinct then recruits whatever grievances are available to justify itself.

SACRED CAUSE

It’s probably just an accidental correlation or mere academic conjecture. However, the arsenal of non-kinetic counterterror strategies the authorities use to detect, prevent and disrupt terrorists can use fresh thinking and relooking at what is taken for granted.

Maybe anti-radicalisation specialists need to pay more attention to Stem faculties in universities as they produce the largest number of extremists in Kenya, which is part of a global trend.

Violent extremists need to understand that they are not warriors of a sacred cause. Theirs is an organic malfunction, not a spiritual calling, driven by misfiring neurological and psychological systems that require clinical interventions.