Johnstone Ashene was pretty mad with the Nation for seemingly trying to robotise him.

We published his protest titled “Me? A robot?” on May 1 under the “Readers Have Their Say” column. He wondered why the Nation dared to ask him whether he’s a robot.

“I’ve been reading the Nation since 1982. When the 8-4-4 system of education began, you offered a scholarship to my son for four years to learn at Alliance High School. He now teaches at a public university in Kenya,” he said.

Mr Ashene still buys and reads the Nation but when he wants to read it online, he’s asked if he is a robot. He said: “I’m ashamed, because that’s strange. An elderly person like me to be asked to do an aptitude intelligent quotient test?”

I asked Gabriel Chege, the NMG IT Director, what’s happening. Why do they try to robotise Mr Ashene?

I also asked Mr Chege why some readers get the message “You’re blocked” when they search Nation online. Betty Muthoni Gachire, a senior lecturer at the Kenya School of Government, is one of them.

MALWARE

Last week, on Wednesday, Ms Gachire asked me why she has been blocked from researching articles in Nation online.

Mr Chege said the blocking should not happen — unless there’s something amiss with one’s browser. He suggests that if you get the “You’re blocked” message, take a screen shot of your device and send it to them for help.

As for Mr Ashene, he said, the Nation is not trying to robotise anyone. The Nation only asks if you are robot if there’s something suspicious in your internet protocol (IP) address, such as malware that can compromise the security and safety of the website.

He said it’s a standard security feature. Mr Ashene, Mr Chege added, should check if there is something in his browser that triggers the Nation website safety features.

It’s common in most websites to be asked whether you’re a robot. They want to stop you entering the website if you, or a spammer in your browser, is trying, for example, sell fake Viagra or Madagascar herbal Covid-19 miracle cure, or to steal your bank or M-Pesa account information.

The idea is to keep the internet safe, to protect your Nation website. But you can always get help from NMG’s IT department.