As part of the United Nations Agenda for Sustainable Development, the international community set the ambitious goal of eradicating HIV, tuberculosis and malaria by 2030. Despite the progress that has been made, ending these pandemics and achieving the broader goal of ensuring the health and wellbeing of all will require ramping up efforts to support countries in building resilient and inclusive health systems.

EXPAND TREATMENT

The Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria, a public-private partnership, has contributed substantially to this effort, by scaling up prevention and treatment. In countries where the Global Fund invests, 18.9 million people received antiretroviral therapy for HIV in 2018, 5.3 million tuberculosis patients were treated, and 131 million mosquito nets were distributed. These efforts have proved effective in reducing these pandemics’ death toll.

Over the past decade, the annual number of deaths have been lowered by about half. Yet we are still not on track to eliminate HIV, tuberculosis and malaria by 2030. To achieve this goal, we must not only expand access to treatment drastically; we also need to achieve a sharp reduction in new infections.

Success will require clear political leadership and sustained investment in critical capacities, such as well-trained community health workers, cost-effective supply chains, quality data systems and well-equipped laboratories.

DEVISE STRATEGIES

To ensure that health services reach the poorest and most marginalised, barriers to health access – such as user fees, human rights-related impediments, or gender inequalities – must be dismantled. Active community engagement will be essential here.

Of course, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Countries and communities need to devise strategies that account for their residents’ needs and reflect the particular disease threats they face.

Moreover, no single external development partner can provide all the necessary support.

That is why we are calling for innovative coalitions comprising multilateral and bilateral development organisations that leverage their complementary strengths to strengthen national capacities.

Such co-ordinated support is needed most urgently in regions – for example in Sub-Saharan Africa – that have weak institutions and infrastructure, and that are particularly vulnerable to security threats and environmental crises.

INVEST $1BN

Avoiding silo-based activity is the raison d’être of the recent partnership agreement between the Global Fund and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD).

Under the leadership of national health authorities, we are pursuing greater convergence and synergy among programmes to fight HIV/Aids, tuberculosis and malaria and initiatives to strengthen health systems. Underscoring the extent to which these two areas are interconnected, the Global Fund is already the largest multilateral provider of grants for strengthening health systems, investing well over $1 billion per year in the cause.

By combining our organisations’ strengths, we are reaffirming our commitment to ensuring effective cooperation and coordinated action to eradicate HIV, tuberculosis and malaria, and to building strong and resilient health systems, particularly in the most vulnerable countries. The international community has a shared responsibility to fulfil its commitments without leaving anyone behind.

NEW PARTNERSHIPS

To end the HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria epidemics by 2030, a business-as-usual approach will not suffice. We must step up the fight. That means investing more in health systems and forging effective new partnerships, such as the one between the AFD and the Global Fund.