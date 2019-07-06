The International Cricket Council said 80 per cent of the tickets for the one-day games were bought by people living in England but less than half by people who actually support the English team.

Ten nations have been taking part in the Cup competition: the hosts England, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

By GERRY LOUGHRAN

It has been a common sight during the Cricket World Cup – thousands of flag-waving Indians and Pakistanis frenziedly rooting for those two nations, though they themselves are English-born and bred.

Pavan Patel, 21, who was born and brought up in the UK, told the BBC he supported India because “it helps me to stay in touch with my Indian roots. The atmosphere that’s created when an India game is on, it just adds to the emotional connection. That’s really why I support India ahead of England.”

A Radio 1 report said, “This cultural clash is not an uncommon thing to hear. Cricket fans born and brought up in England, with family ties to another country, often choose to support their familial country over England.”

Pakistan fan Annie Hayat, 28, said diversity was important. When she was growing up here she saw very few Asian players ever make the England team. “You felt like ‘I just don’t fit in here,’ so you just steer towards the Pakistan team.”

She concedes that with Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid playing regularly for England, Asians are now better represented.

For many older immigrants, facing discrimination and racism when they first arrived was a big reason for not supporting the England team.

When it comes to national loyalties, it seems, however, that cricket is the exception. Many of those who root for India and Pakistan at cricket support England in every other sport they follow. A survey by BBC Asian Network found that 77.9 per cent of British Asians born in the UK support the home nations in international football tournaments.

Pavan Patel said a greater diversity of background in football made a huge impact. “You see players from every background.”

He pointed to Raheem Sterling, a black England international who has spoken out against racism in football. “I’ve heard about his background and his struggles. You see more of yourself in the England football team than the cricket team.”

It’s prom time here, when dinner dances are held to mark the end of school for senior students, and it’s an event that makes parents wince.

New reports say the cost can be as high as £1,000, especially for girls. An elegant new evening dress comes in at £220 on average, to which add new shoes, make-up, coiffure and car hire, that is, a chauffeur-driven limousine to show off around town, then arrive at the dance in style.

Proms arrived from America some 15 years ago and show no signs of going away.

A more surprising area of soaring costs is in Ireland when Christian children receive their first Holy Communion or the rite of Confirmation.

A survey by Ulster Bank last week showed that parents are paying an average of 218 Euros on each child’s Communion outfit, plus some 41 Euros on make-up and hair care for girls. To these, add 357 Euros for party and refreshments and 119 Euros for children’s entertainment.

With a Euro worth Sh116, that comes in at some Sh85,345.

Now add cash gifts to the children. The bank survey showed that the average amount received by Communion children is 558 Euros (Sh65,000), with almost one in four receiving more than 800 Euros (Sh93,000).

The conference of Irish Catholic bishops said it was “extremely concerned” at such lavish spending. “If the emphasis is placed on commercially related concerns rather than on the spiritual significance of the sacrament, then it is not good preparation for Catholic children,” a statement said.

A father was trying to teach his young son about the evils of alcohol.

He put one worm in a glass of water and another in a glass of whisky. The worm in the water swam happily around, while the one in the whisky curled up and died.

“All right, son,” asked the father, “what does that show you?”

“Well, Dad, it shows that if you drink alcohol, you will not have worms.”

