By GERRY LOUGHRAN

A few weeks after the election which brought Mr Boris Johnson to power, the image of the good-natured, tousle-haired, ever-smiling leader is turning into something rather less twinkly.

At the moment the UK left the European Union on January 31, which is what the election was all about, Mr Johnson was pictured in 10 Downing Street banging a ceremonial gong.

Usually, such an event would be covered by two rota photographers from Britain’s newspapers or news wires. But in this case, the only photographer was the PM’s own man. The snappers protested in vain.

JAVID RESIGNATION

A few days later, political journalists walked out of 10 Downing Street when officials excluded them from a briefing on trade negotiations.

Then broadcasters were targeted, with ministers instructed to boycott the BBC’s Radio Four Today programme, ITV’s Good Morning, Britain and Channel 4 News.

Instead, a la Donald Trump with Twitter, Mr Johnson made his own video statements via Facebook.

More seriously, the Premier forced the resignation of his own Finance Minister, Chancellor Sajid Javid, by instructing him to dismiss all his aides and replace them with nominees from Number 10.

This was something no self-respecting Chancellor could accept, as Mr Johnson well knew.

With a presumably acquiescent replacement, this move clearly extended the Prime Minister’s control over economic areas where he would normally expect restraints from a cautious Chancellor.

SPECIAL ADVISER

It opened the way to bigger spending the country can ill afford, including rewards for Northerners who voted him into office, without serious opposition from the Treasury.

Behind all these moves, insiders say, is a man named Dominic Cummings, the PM’s special adviser.

A behind-the-scenes Whitehall force for several years, Mr Cummings is usually pictured in the shadow of his master, shabbily-dressed and tieless. The question is, Who is the master?

Mr Cummings is said to have referred to Mr Javid as Chino — Chancellor In Name Only. The talk now is whether Mr Johnson should be referred to as Primino — Prime Minister In Name Only.

* * *

Judging by the way people here talk about credit card fraud, you might think it’s happening every minute. And you would not be far wrong.

The latest Crime Survey for England and Wales says victims reported card scams every five minutes during 2018, thus 2.8 million in the year.

The total loss involved was £844 million, an increase of 16 per cent on 2017. The majority of cases were listed as “card not present”.

This happens when a criminal uses the details of a stolen card to buy something over the phone, or internet, or through mail order.

The card is not physically with the thief. The second category is “lost and stolen” fraud. This is where the thief uses someone’s card to buy an item or withdraw money from a bank or an ATM.

Sometimes a defrauded customer is reimbursed by the bank or card company but very often he is not. The survey said: “Even if the customer gets refunded, criminals still profit from the proceeds.”

One glimpse of good news: bnnks and card companies managed to prevent £1.7 billion of fraud during the year.

* * *

When opposition Labour MP and ex-actress Tracy Brabin spoke briefly in the House of Commons recently, she leant on the dispatch box for support due to a broken ankle. This caused her dress to slip off one shoulder. Oh, the fuss!

Comments on social media ranged from the prim (“Is this really appropriate attire for Parliament?”) to messages which the MP described as “really vitriolic”.

Protesting that “women across the world are being demeaned for what they wear”, Ms Brabin decided to put her black Asos dress to good use: she advertised it for sale on eBay with the proceeds going to the Girl Guides movement.

The dress sold for £20,000 and the MP said young girls’ lives “will be changed because of this money”.

* * *

More than half of British children have their own mobile phone by the age of seven, and they use it for about three hours and 20 minutes every day.

According to Childwise, which produced these figures, the phones of this 53 per cent of youngsters are threatening to dominate their lives.

* * *

The husband was coming out of surgery and his wife was at his bedside. His eyes fluttered open and he said, “You’re beautiful,” then the eyes closed again.

A few moments later, he looked at his wife again and said, “You’re OK.” The wife wailed, “But a few moments ago you said I was beautiful.” Explained the surgeon, “The drugs are wearing off.”

A husband went to see his doctor because he seemed to be unable to do the heavy duties around the house that he once did.