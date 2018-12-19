By CHARLES ONYANGO-OBBO

There used to be a column by Godwin Murunga in the Daily Nation, then it “disappeared”. Unless you have been living under the rocks at Kit Mikayi outside Kisumu Town, you probably know that it’s because nearly two years ago, Murunga took off for Dakar, Senegal, to become the Executive Secretary of the Council for the Development of Social Science Research in Africa (Codesria).

This week Codesria is having a big intellectual “kamukunji” in Dakar, and there are over 300 clever men and women who know a lot of things about Africa and the world in attendance. It’s Murunga’s first such “kamukunji” as chief, and while he’s burdened, he’s managing to carry himself with some poise.

Just as well. There are several heavy hitters in the house, including the still strikingly wonkish and cerebral former South African president Thabo Mbeki, who delivered one of the keynotes; if you are chief you need to be magisterial.

CORRECT RENDITION

They are exacting fellows: A Mbeki aide recently told me he hasn’t changed his habits from the time when he was president, when you’d have to knock on his hotel door at 3am to nudge him to go to sleep because his first meeting is starting at 8am.

Mbeki, he said, still calls an aide’s room at 4am to complain about, wait for it, a sentence with split infinitives (in other words, it would drive him crazy if you wrote: “You have to REALLY watch him”, to use a common example, the correct rendition being “You really have to watch him”).

It was an interesting time to take over the stewardship of Codesria. First, there is a transition of sorts in African academia.

Of the more than 50 presentations and papers at the conference, nearly half are by scholars who have never spoken at or attended a previous Codesria event in its 45-year history. They are not as sure-footed as the veterans, several of whom are in attendance, but many of them will probably get there.

GLOBALISATION

But sometimes, as the saying goes, the more things change, the more they stay the same. The conference theme, “Africa and the crisis of globalisation”, could well be a topic from 1998.

Murunga’s explanation is that it’s appropriate to revisit globalisation because it is unravelling. In Europe, there is rising ultra-nationalism and a wave of anti-immigration.

There is Brexit, and Donald Trump with his “America First” is “tearing up the free-trade rule book”, he noted.

“The rise of China as an economic power and its growing influence on the world stage and in Africa is also an important development that has implications for the future of the global order.

“Africa’s location in this order as a key source of raw materials and arable land and water, but also of unwanted migrants, and the continental drive to industrialisation … require us [to] have a wide-ranging and rigorous conversation about how Africa and Africans are experiencing this conjuncture and what it will mean for Africa’s future”, he argued.

GLOOMY

So far in the conference, the outlook for Africa in the new global order has been mostly gloomy and bleak.

Perhaps it shouldn’t have been, if one lingered long on the speech of Senegal’s Minister for Higher Education, Research and Innovation, Mary Teuw Niane.

In many ways, Senegal is typical of something we are seeing in a few parts of the continent, and will be more visible in the next five or so years. Senegal, like Ghana, is one of those countries where when you arrive, you sense a peculiar smell of freedom in the air.

Now Senegal is building a futuristic (not just talking about) new $2 billion tech city, Diamniadio Lake City. Not exactly new, sure, but there is this: within the Diamniadio is a “City of Knowledge”. Codesria has been allocated land in the “City of Knowledge” to build a new headquarters.

What is unusual is that Codesria is not a tech, let alone innovation, firm. It is a social science research institution.

KNOWLEDGE

However, Niane argued that the aim of the “City of Knowledge” is to unleash the “power of imagination” across all areas of knowledge. History and science, were the key, Niane said.

To contribute to making an African society “based on knowledge and innovation”, he said, “intellectuals must have a place to think, which they don’t always have” in Africa.

I have never heard an African politician package social science, innovation, and intellectual freedom together as part of a recipe for economic prosperity. That might be the shape of a still quiet emerging “new Africa”.

Mr Onyango-Obbo is the publisher of Africapedia.com and explainer Roguechiefs.com.