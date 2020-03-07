By SAM WAMBUGU

More by this Author

Technology continues to disrupt many organisations. Unable to cope with wrenching changes, many of them close shop or merge with others. The status quo is not an option.

How can organisations create a culture that not only tolerates tech-triggered turbulence but thrives through it?

After examining reams of research, management guru and bestselling author Adam Grant, in his book Originals, warns against hiring people who share the same background or those behave and think alike.

RETAIN PEOPLE

He argues that all-too-common, organisations attract, select, socialise, and retain people of similar persuasion, and when that culture is entrenched, it stifles diversity and could kill the organisation.

Diversity is good for survival. Diversity transcends different backgrounds and experiences, which are essential pillars on which strong organisations stand. It is the bulwark that protects organizations faced with tough times.

Advertisement

Promoting diversity may seem to run counter to the conventional wisdom of building strong, cohesive cultures. But according to Stanford University sociologist Jesper Sorensen, strong cultures survive during times of stability but are shaken in times of turmoil.

In tumultuous times, many organisations tend to retreat to the status quo. They revert to their default settings—they look inside. Instead, this is the time to be open-minded, to learn, and to adapt.

Polaroid, an American instant film and cameras company provides an apt illustration of how companies can be disrupted and then destroyed by digital revolution if they are deficient of diversity in their staffing.

DIGITAL REVOLUTION

At the start of the digital revolution, Polaroid’s Chief Executive had a management team that generally held the same views as his. Oblivious of the fact that time for filmless digital cameras had come, they held on to the belief that Polaroid’s survival depended on better analogue cameras. They were not open to contrary views.

When confronted with the idea of retiring the production of analogue cameras in favour of digital ones, the Chief Executive ignorantly asked, “Where is the film?”

As the digital revolution rocked the photography industry, Polaroid paled. Sensing danger, the leadership sought advice but did so from people who favoured analogue over digital, effectively cementing antiquated ideas.

Had Polaroid been amenable to a variety of views, today, it would probably be a tech juggernaut. Instead, owing to its narrow look of the technology landscape, Polaroid died.

TECHNOLOGY

Technology icon Steve Jobs is a fitting example of the power of opposing viewpoints. Jobs resigned as chairman of Apple in 1985 after losing control of the company he had started. When he returned seven years later, Jobs implemented his previously unpopular ideas leading to the creation of a slew of Apple products that changed the world.

Here is my point: To withstand tech-turbulent times, organisations should not be opposed to authentic differing opinions. All views must be weighed for their worth. A diverse organisational culture is a fertile ground for growing enduring talent.