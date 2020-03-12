By SYLVIA MULINGE

Despite progress, women, comprising 70 per cent of the world’s poor, face numerous challenges. Many are disproportionately affected by poverty, discrimination, exploitation and lack resources, opportunities, choice, power, voice and security.

Gender discrimination means women often end up in insecure, low-wage jobs and constitute a small minority in top positions.

A report by Oxfam shows that, in Kenya, gender inequality is high. For instance, despite 96 per cent of rural women working on farms, only six per cent of women own land. And a World Bank report indicates that, despite the declining incidence of poverty, it’s unlikely for it to be eradicated by 2030.

GENDER EQUALITY

This year’s International Women’s Day theme, #EachforEqual, is a call for the public and private sectors to make and keep a commitment to gender equality. Investing in women’s economic empowerment should be part of our business strategies if we are to realise inclusive economic growth and eradicate poverty.

The growth of the mobile economy, for instance, has played a significant role in the economic empowerment of women, especially small-scale traders.

The GSMA’s annual “Mobile Gender Gap” report shows 74 per cent of women in Sub-Saharan Africa own a mobile phone. That has enabled more women to access vital information from the internet and opened up a whole new world of opportunities for them that has transformed their lives.

Mobile technology also enhances many public and commercial services of value to women and girls in emerging markets — from accessing vaccinations and maternal healthcare to mobile banking and online support for smallholder farmers.

For sustainable development, we need to enable women to set up large businesses and assume leadership positions in the public and private sectors.

RAISED THE BAR

The “Women in Business” report 2018 shows the number of women in senior management globally rose from 66 per cent in 2017 to 78 per cent.

The 2017 Kenya Institute of Management Leadership and Diversity research report showed 21 per cent of women held senior roles in the corporate world, up from 12 per cent in 2012.

However, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have raised the bar for the private sector on the road to a sustainable future.

According to the United Nations Global Compact — the world’s largest corporate citizenship initiative that encourages businesses to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies — firms that focus on women’s empowerment experience greater business success.

Moreover, investing in women and girls can increase productivity, organisational effectiveness, return on investment and consumer satisfaction. It’s important for businesses to adopt policies, programmes and initiatives that create a conducive environment for women and girls to thrive.

We must create inclusive business models and invest in women’s economic empowerment programmes. We also need enlightened men to cheer women on and be at the forefront of driving this change.

Let us challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women's achievements.