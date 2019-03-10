Where modern African men who fall behind others in having the latest gizmos and big, fast cars are emasculated.

By KALTUM GUYO

In all the glare of fighting corruption in Kenya, we haven’t paused to ask what it is corruption and why we become corrupt.

Corruption is a global problem but in Africa we seem to love to roll in it. We can’t help but think and live and breathe corruption. But why?

It is very easy to make the argument that poverty may have pushed many people who, once they ascend to leadership positions, steal to their heart’s content to cushion themselves lest they slide back to poverty. But the argument does not hold water.

FUEL GUZZLERS

There are many people who came out of poverty and strung pennies together for business and built an empire honestly, through hard work. And then there are others who, despite coming from well-off families, would still embezzle public funds. Greed has no class, religion or tribe.

The heroic men in our villages now are those who hold the record of emptying public coffers quicker than you can say “Sasa!” Gone are the days when strong men went out to war and brought down the army from the enemy side with one hand tied to their back. When men singularly killed six lions with their bare hands and brought their heads home to song and dance.

The brave now is the person who can embezzle billions of shillings in the blink of an eye, build mansions at record time and collect hundreds of prized fuel guzzlers with the number of wives to match.

Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed recently appointed a large number of women to senior positions in his government. He indicated that the aim was to tackle corruption that had increased under men in government.

The question is whether toxic masculinity plays a key part in exacerbating corruption. I am aware that a few women have been implicated in graft but, anecdotally, it is mostly men who have been perpetrators of grand corruption.

ONE-UPMANSHIP

At the heart of toxic masculinity lies the patriarchal values synonymous with many African communities. Where men who don’t achieve great things are considered effeminate (umama). Where modern African men who fall behind others in having the latest gizmos and big, fast cars are emasculated.

As a result, men who don’t dip their hands in public coffers are financially impotent and can’t stand shoulder to shoulder with other men who manipulate the system to get rich quickly. One-upmanship is common among African men and leads to vicious jostling for power, for one’s turn to eat.

Men who suffer from toxic masculinity are also abusive and dominant to women. As a result, they would think it effeminate to take advice from their wives or girlfriends. Hence, it would be difficult for a woman to challenge them. It is not her place to question a man’s source of wealth.

She belongs not in the boardroom. Her place is in the kitchen and bedroom — as alluded to by Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari recently. Such women should be grateful for the good life on offer for them and forever seal their lips.

SWEAT AND TEARS

The abusive nature of the toxic male extends to the society at large, which is bullied and intimated into silence through manipulation and violence. The authorities equally fall under their spell through coercive bribing, actual physical threats or tactical layoffs of honest accountants and judges.

The solution lies in re-educating our boys and young men that real men don’t steal but make their wealth through blood, sweat and tears.

That it is okay to cycle to work, and walking is even better. That not having the latest iPhone won’t make them lesser men. That humility and modesty will take them further than billions that could go up in smoke someday. Easy come, easy go. That happiness is measured not just in wealth but a sense of contentment earned from honourable living.

Albert Einstein, the famous scientist behind the Theory of Relativity, also came up with the theory of happiness: “A calm and modest life brings more happiness than the pursuit of success combined with constant restlessness.”

Corruption has, indeed, reached an epidemic level in our country. The solution to it may not always lie in the law, even though that is the best place to start. Perhaps, it would be helpful to reconsider some of our cultural values that have traditionally instilled toxic behavioural patterns in men. Time, perhaps, to re-educate boys in order to give them skills to be confident even in their second-hand Gucci and tuk-tuk.

TAX REGIMES

Another option is rewarding entrepreneurs through favourable tax regimes and funding. Most importantly, we ought to create a healthy environment for businesses to grow devoid of bribes and unnecessary bureaucracy. Crucially, we need to severely punish corrupt individuals.

Toxic masculinity and masculinity are divergent concepts. The latter means a man can still be a man without resorting to aggressive, egotistical, fraudulent and patriarchal ways to acquire wealth illegally. Which man are you, or yours?