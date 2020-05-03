By JOHN KAKONGE

ODM leader Raila Odinga’s recent call for creation of food banks to support the vulnerable during this Covid-19 pandemic brings to the fore the discussion about sustenance.

Food banks are a well-established practice dating back hundreds of years, often by charities to make food and other essentials available to the poor.

They have multiplied in recent times — even in North America and Europe, government food distribution schemes and other social safety net programmes notwithstanding.

In the US, food banks are mainly run by faith-based and not-for-profit organisations. Most receive donations of food and other basic commodities from individuals and companies.

An estimated 40 million Americans have received assistance through food banks in any given year.

“The State of Global Food Banking 2018” cites the benefits of food banks as, one, they create a win-win situation by redirecting surplus, safe food from producers to the hungry while reducing the negative environmental effects of waste.

FOOD SECURITY

Two, they divert food from landfills, eliminating environmental and economic costs at the production, processing and retail levels and reducing land occupation and carbon emissions.

Three, they are an effective local solution to a local need - a unique model of community-led development.

Four, they strengthen community service through cost-effective, holistic approaches to hunger relief and development.

Five, they provide their services through a dynamic system of logistical and warehousing infrastructure, similar to commercial wholesale food operations.

Six, they serve as central hubs for specific geographical regions, securing food donations. Seven, they are a catalyst for long-term development and food security.

Food banks would be highly beneficial to Kenya but the following challenges need to be addressed. First, Kenya does not have the multibillion-dollar food companies of the US, UK or Germany but a small-scale retailer industry.

Secondly, there is no legal provision for interested companies to contribute and get tax breaks.

PARTNERSHIPS

Thirdly, the required storage equipment is not available. Fourthly, there are no funds for training of volunteers. Five, money for logistics and warehousing is lacking.

Regardless of the challenges, food banks have been introduced in African countries.

To create a food bank in Kenya, first, identify potential food sources and reach an agreement with them to donate both leftovers and storable food products.

Secondly, create awareness campaigns for likely donors to understand the importance of the service.

Thirdly, demonstrate how food banks can complement existing initiatives — like ongoing efforts of organisations such as the World Food Programme.

Fourthly, partner with likeminded organisations. Fifthly, identify sponsors to support the the programme.

The collected food could be distributed to victims of emergencies such as natural disasters — like the coronavirus crisis and floods and mudslides — families out of work, hospices and orphanages, as well as homes for abused women and children and the elderly.