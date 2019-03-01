They are our representatives and we pay them to do that, not sniff around for opportunities to be “heroes”.

By FAITH ONEYA

There is something sick about a country that rejoices when politicians don’t do their jobs.

Why are we so happy and accepting when politicians offer quick fixes and liberally share their “grand” gestures when they help hapless Kenyans on social media instead of demanding they come up with proper solutions to sort the ailing systems in this country?

PUBLICITY STUNT

We forget that each time politicians bail out people like Mr Boniface Murage the man who tried to smuggle his child from Kenyatta National Hospital because he could not afford the Sh56,000 bill and got arrested for his heroic efforts, we are endorsing their incompetence.

When a first class honours graduate, like Ruth Jemutai Rono, who is broke and jobless, gets job offers in droves from politicians after her plight is highlighted, we ignore the fact that it’s the same politicians who are charged with ensuring she does not languish in poverty after completing her degree in the first place.

We forget Ms Rono’s plight is also that of millions of jobseekers who’ve desperately searched for jobs for years to no avail.

When politicians offer to pay school fees for young girls and boys so desperate to join Form One that they are willing to walk tens of kilometres to school, shouldn’t we be demanding they fix the holes in the education system first?

Shouldn't we then be angry when a solution is offered to an individual instead of the masses? Shouldn’t we be shunning such publicity stunts and demanding for the creation of jobs and proper education systems that will prepare learners for the job market?

SICKENING

The middle class, who former Safaricom CEO called a peculiar lot, are the same people who scoff at the idea of taking their children to public schools but struggle to pay school fees at overpriced uppity schools. We are too sick with complacency to demand a working public school system that would ensure we did not have to take loans or join questionable insurance schemes so that our children can get quality education.

The ferocious way in which politicians grab opportunities to “help” poor Kenyans — and the collective enthusiasm with which we receive such gestures, is telling of our peculiarities. Of our sickness.

But why aren’t we angry at them? Why is our first reaction a feeling of indebtedness?

I grapple with the answers to these questions.

Cases of politicians paying school fees, clearing medical fees, beautifying cities with trees and flowers, buying citizens houses and offering jobs to jobless Kenyans are endless and, frankly, quite sickening.

UNPRESIDENTIAL

One woman from Nakuru, however, did the unthinkable recently when she turned down a house offered to her by the county government on behalf of the President because it was “unpresidential”. She is quoted as having called it embarrassing and structurally unfit. Now, nobody really knows what a presidential house looks like and I found her sense of entitlement particularly disturbing but perhaps we could stand to learn something from her about demanding from politicians what’s rightfully ours instead of gleefully accepting handouts at each turn.

We should call politicians out.

We should demand they fix what’s broken in the system — which drives men and women to such desperate acts like Murage’s — because it is our right as Kenyan citizens.

They are our representatives and we pay them to do that, not sniff around for opportunities to be “heroes”.

And to politicians: There are many other ways of “warming the hearts of Kenyans”.