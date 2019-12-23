The uptake of Stem-oriented subjects will reduce skill shortages and help us to realise a sustainable economy.

High schools have a responsibility to introduce, inspire and encourage the youth to a range of possible career options.

By ROMANA RAJPUT

The number of candidates who scored 400 marks in the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination dropped by 15.4 per cent from last year, pulled down by poor performance in science and mathematics.

BIG DATA

While the overall quality and access of education is increasing in Kenya, and Africa, even at the basic level, that our pupils are having challenges in these fields should be a concern for policymakers and stakeholders. The world is changing so fast, more so the world of work, with roles that are significantly based on and enhanced using technology becoming more important.

Recent findings from the “Future of Job” annual study by the World Economic Forum cite four technological advances — ubiquitous high-speed mobile internet, artificial intelligence, widespread adoption of Big Data analytics and cloud technology — as the main drivers of business growth. In the study, 85 per cent of respondents said they were likely or very likely to have expanded their adoption of user and entity Big Data analytics.

Similarly, large proportions of companies are likely or very likely to have expanded their adoption of technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) and app- and web-enabled markets and to make extensive use of cloud computing. Machine learning and augmented and virtual reality are also poised to, likewise, receive considerable business investment.

URGENT ACTION

This is the stark reality of where the world is heading. Yet, like most other African countries, Kenya faces challenges in the field of Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) at all levels of education — primary, secondary and tertiary — in terms of performance, enrolment and gender disparity.

Research into the declining quality of Stem across Africa has blamed this on challenges such as poverty, inadequate funding, lack of interest from students, unqualified or untrained teachers, inadequate learning aids and incessant strikes or industrial actions.

But is Kenya, or Africa, ready for the change that is coming?

Some players in the technology sphere are taking it upon themselves to nurture and mould students interested in Stem and inspiring others to take up the subjects as they come of age. More importantly, and considering the KCPE results, it is high time education stakeholders took an urgent decisive action to encourage the uptake of Stem early by showing pupils their significance and bright career prospects.

CAREER OPTIONS

Earlier this year, Interswitch, an Africa-focused integrated digital payments and commerce company, partnered with the Ministry of Education and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) to unveil a Stem competition targeting high school students 14 to 18.

Earlier this year, Interswitch, an Africa-focused integrated digital payments and commerce company, partnered with the Ministry of Education and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) to unveil a Stem competition targeting high school students 14 to 18.

SCHOLARSHIP

InterswitchSPAK, which airs on NTV at 6pm on Sundays, aims to promote the adoption and appreciation of Stem in secondary schools and their contribution to national development goals, including the Kenya Vision 2030. The duel will culminate in the winner receiving a Sh1.5 million scholarship, a laptop and signage for their school. The first- and second runners-up will get Sh750,000 and Sh150,000, respectively, and a laptop each.

There is, indeed, merit in such initiatives. The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics says about 60 per cent of the population is under 25 — one of the most promising potential workforce. Promotion of Stem is, therefore, crucial so as to encourage well-rounded education for students and address the imbalance in our education systems.