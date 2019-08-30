By GEORGE OUTA

"The UN (unlike the Vatican)”, so recounts Kofi Annan, “doesn’t always treat reformers kindly”.

That’s a message Kenya might want to ponder even as it ups its quest to join the UN Security Council (UNSC), of course as a non-permanent member.

Beyond the prestige likely to be felt by its promoters, it is perhaps too early to figure out what Kenya hopes to achieve if it is voted in by the General Assembly next June.

Either way, one would hope that Kenya will finally sit at this hallowed apex of global power and influence (for whatever it’s worth) and that this proximity may lead to reforms that have for years remained elusive.

At present, the African block is represented in the UNSC by South Africa, Equatorial Guinea and Cote d'Ivoire, whose terms are ending in 2020 and 2019 respectively, given the two-year mandatory rotational terms for non-permanent members.

Yet, what must be of equally urgent interest is whether a reformed UN is something we can realistically hope for in this lifetime.

CORE PROBLEM

If you really want to know just how complex and politically involving this can be, our MFA team may want to acquaint themselves (if they haven’t yet) with Kofi Annan’s extremely revealing memoirs, Interventions: A Life in War and Peace.

As many may know, Annan was a career UN staffer and his tenure as secretary-general was also the first time a real insider had been picked to lead the organisation.

For starters, it must be remembered that the UNSC has only five permanent members who, by dint of the rules laid as far back as end of World War Two (WWII), have ‘veto powers’.

In simple terms, the ‘veto power’ wielded by any one member can literally embargo any decision.

As Annan notes, it is the structure and composition of the Security Council that remains the ‘core problem’ of the UN. In this regard, he recounts some very interesting happenings.

When for instance he presented his reform package to the UN General Assembly in 2003, which included, inter alia, a vote for the establishment of the UN Human Rights Council, believe it or not, it was the USA that ostensibly hid behind Cuba and Pakistan to forestall the vote.

RIVALRY

Of course, it eventually took some backside diplomacy by Annan for this hurdle to be overcome, but the narrative speaks more to the fact that a country otherwise strong on its defence of human rights, such as Cuba, could easily be arm-twisted, for inexplicable interests, to stand in the way of much-needed change.

As relevant and more shocking is the perennial rivalry within the African block of nations; some of it almost comic.

Then, as now, Nigeria, South Africa and Egypt had arguments that read more like Kenya’s ethnic contestations during elections: supporting your own irrespective of merit!

Annan recalls rather humorously that Egypt argued that there had to be a seat for the countries “north of the Sahara”, while South Africa maintained it was capable of representing all the African countries from its southern-tip position.

And if you thought petty ethnic chauvinism is a preserve of Kenya, then think twice. Annan even recalls that “Pakistan essentially said that India would only get a permanent seat over its dead body”, while “China was ambivalent about Japan”.

Contestations and rivalries by the Latin Americans — at least according to Annan — were as spurious, to say the least.

REFORM PACKAGE

In the meantime, Japan has renewed its own push to be admitted into the Security Council, considering, inter alia, that it is indeed one of the UN’s largest financial benefactors.

Not to forget is the fact that India, which is home to over a sixth of the world’s population, is not represented at the UNSC.

It is these types of ‘push and pull’ that have made reforms in the UNSC nearly impossible.

The two major Security Council reform packages, for example of expanding the permanent membership from 15 to 24, with the first six non-veto-holding and three rotating seats, or “one rotating permanent seat with eight new ‘semi-permanent’ seats held for four years”, have to date never seen the light of day.

Last, the storm ignited by the rise of the International Criminal Court (ICC), ironically midwifed during Annan’s tenure, is yet another that will not escape acrimonious global attention in the years to come.

PRUDENT ARBITER

Given that under Article 39 of the UN charter the Security Council has to be seized of all matters threatening global peace and security, the big issue is whether Kenya can be an objective arbiter where the more belligerent ‘permanent members’ have, as yet, not ratified the Rome Statute (1998) but have no qualms supporting ICC interventions, so long as those interventions are outside of their own sovereign jurisdictions.

If it will take Kenya’s grand entry into the UNSC, and particularly fired by its ICC experience, to unlock the UN and create a real “people’s United Nations”, as Kofi Annan would have wished, then please, go for it!