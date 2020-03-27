By ELIAS MBAU

They say desperate times call for desperate measures.

In a period of such rare crisis as the Covid-19 pandemic, leaders find themselves on the edge and not one nation is able to stand out and claim the pedestal of authority, or offer assistance to other nations.

It is every country for itself and God for us all. The nations of the world are at a critical juncture.

Different countries will go through it in their own ways before emerging at different destinations at different times.

The ability and agility of our leadership will determine the extent of impact and effects occasioned by the crisis as well as the speed and direction of recovery.

All economies will be hit hard and prospects for recovery and growth will be dimmed. The great depression of 1929 and the eurozone financial crisis of 2008 will look like child’s play.

President Uhuru Kenyatta deserves a thumbs-up for boldly coming out and standing on the right side of history.

RELIEF PACKAGE

Forget about higher growth rates of GDP, sound macro-economic fundamentals and mega investment projects.

True leadership is about offering real solutions, especially when faced with a crisis of such magnitude.

History is in the making right now, in Kenya and the world. Human beings are making their hard choices now, under conditions of scarcity and uncertainty, and must act in the best interests of their families and their future.

The Covid-19 crisis has resulted in major disruptions in the running of public and private sectors and can be a double-edged sword that will certainly affect the trajectory of the country.

The bold steps the president has taken to cushion hardworking Kenyans who now can’t go about their normal duties cannot go unrecognised.

The various tax and expenditure measures prescribed will go a long way in mending the holes in the social safety nets, compensating those currently forced out of gainful activities, as well as reducing the weight of overall taxation.

This will lead to an increase of money in circulation. These are the microeconomic decisions and responses that earn the president bonga points.

INEQUALITY

For the record, even during periods of recession, consumption of essential goods and services invariably remains constant.

The impact of the current health crisis will have far-reaching implications on nearly all spheres of human experience, and a truly responsible government must prioritise addressing the immediate concerns and felt-needs of the people.

The president must also hasten to grab this opportunity to bridge the yawning gap between the rich and the poor.

This health crisis has made all of us equal and should provide an opportunity for policy and legislative proposals to ensure that the prescribed salary cuts as well as the tax relief given to those earning below Sh25,000 remain as such.

This crisis must open the way for breaking the cycle of tribalism, nepotism, impunity and graft and lead to a more inclusive, united society.

Per economist Adam Smith: as long as the gatekeepers run on empty, those who occupy the palace can never be at ease in their sleep.