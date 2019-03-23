By RÉMY RIOUX

More by this Author

Asked to state what on earth could best epitomise nature’s wonders, I would choose the peaks of Mt Kenya and Mt Kilimanjaro.

But nowadays, there is relatively little snow left up there. And the evidence is science-based. This is one of the most dramatic proofs that climate change is real.

Is there any hope of preserving this beautiful scenery for the generations to come? Yes, and Nairobi set the beat of climate action two weeks ago.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and President Emmanuel Macron of France inaugurated the first edition of the One Planet Summit held on African soil just before opening the United Nations 2019 Environmental Assembly.

These twin events have showcased the latest transformational climate initiatives, start-up pitches, and game-changing projects from leaders in the field.

CLEAN ENERGY

They have stepped up climate action on regional solutions for deploying renewable energy, protecting biodiversity, and boosting adaptation and resilience.

On this occasion, the call to action on forest preservation announced by President Kenyatta, the objective of €1.6 billion (Sh182 billion) for adaptation already achieved by France, including €750 million in Africa in 2018 and the scaled-up commitments for the International Solar Alliance, demonstrated a growing support for climate action on the way to the G7 under French presidency and the Climate Summit of September 2019 called by Antonio Guterres, United Nations’ Secretary-General.

Why here and now? Because Kenya epitomises African leadership in climate action. It is well ahead in its energy transition, with 98 per cent of its electricity production from clean sources (38 per cent hydroelectricity, 31 per cent geothermal, and 29 per cent thermal solar).

It is also rich with innovative solutions that are good both for the climate and communities.

INNOVATION

This fits well with the broader picture of climate-smart innovations on the continent. And French Development Agency (AFD), the first development agency to seek 100 per cent compatibility with the Paris Agreement on climate, can accelerate them.

How? First, by working directly with the private sector. “Choose Africa” is our flagship €2.5 billion initiative. It is the one-stop shop for African entrepreneurs to access AFD’s financing, strategic advice and technical assistance, with a strong focus on environmental and social responsibility.

Boosting SME’s growth and competitive edge can also benefit the planet!

Second, by reorienting financial flows towards climate-friendly investments – a core objective of the Paris Agreement.

PARTNERSHIP

This is what we do together with TDB and 23 other national and regional development banks with IDFC, the largest provider of public development finance globally, totalling $4 trillion in assets, with commitments above $850 billion per year, of which $220 billion is green and climate finance.