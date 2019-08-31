The truth is: Kriss Darling is just a metaphor of Kenyan politics — leaders and wannabe politicians are all pulling similar stunts. They may just not be kneeling.

By ISAAC OTIDI AMUKE

On Sunday, popular reggae DJ Kriss Darling of the Dohty Family fame shocked Kibra residents and the country when he pulled a quick one by publicly kneeling before African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga.

FULL LOYALTY

This happened during an ODM rally in Kibra, where Mr Odinga, accompanied by party honchos including Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Nairobi County chairman George Aladwa, was unveiling candidates intending to fly the Orange party’s flag during the forthcoming by election, occasioned by the recent death of MP Ken Okoth.

Clad in a bright orange tracksuit, as if pledging full loyalty to Mr Odinga and his party, Kriss Darling, whose official name is Chris Odhiambo, waited for his chance to address the crowd. But instead, he turned around and directed his prayers at Mr Odinga, who appeared dumbfounded by the ambush.

‘‘Baba, I ask that you hold my hand, and that the people of Kibra allow you to hold my hand,’’ the DJ said. ‘‘I’ve heard that there are a lot of young MPs fighting you in Parliament. Allow me, their fellow young man, to go and fight them on your behalf. No one will dare touch you if I’m present. Before they touch you, Sifuna or Aladwa, they will have to shoot me first. For you to remain alive to lead us in 2022.’’

Later in the week, after the video recording of him beseeching Mr Odinga to support him for the Kibra seat went viral, the dreadlocked DJ came out to try and downplay the import of his act of kneeling before Mr Odinga, saying that in his upbringing, he was taught to humble himself when speaking to elders.

‘‘It wasn’t that I was worshipping a human being,’’ the DJ clarified. ‘‘It was an act of respect for Mr Odinga.’’

FAIT ACCOMPLI

As things stand, it appears Kriss Darling is learning fast how to play the game that is Kenyan politics. First, say the word or do the act. Then, after realising that what you’ve said or done has been construed as controversial, and might prove politically costly, follow it up with a quick denial or clownish spin.

Yet the bigger lesson the DJ must have learnt is that in Kenyan politics, neither ideology nor personal character matters more than being in the good books of the party leader, in this case Mr Odinga.

This he illustrated by choosing to publicly humiliate himself by kneeling in front of Mr Odinga, instead of using the opportunity to directly appeal to the Kibra voters present.

And if today Mr Odinga shows up in Kibra and endorses the DJ, or whoever else he may choose to back, the by-election will be a fait accompli.

The question therefore is, was Kriss Darling exhibiting signs of desperation, or was he playing the game the best way he knew how? The answer can be both simple and complicated.

The simple answer is that, to stand out in Kenyan politics, one needs either a stunt or a scandal, and since he hasn’t worked for government and doesn’t have a known scandal, then a stunt became his saving grace.

More importantly, if the stunt is literally happening at the feet of the party leader, to whom one is pledging absolute loyalty by promising to go to Parliament to do nothing else but defend him, then that’s even better.

SAUL TO PAUL

The complicated answer is that Kriss Darling might, in fact, mean well for the people of Kibra, but knowing the hero worshipping nature of Kenyan politics, and knowing he just cannot succeed against Raila Odinga’s juggernaut, the only way for him to make some headway was to join the Odinga bandwagon.

This is in playing the-end-justifies-the-means card, which many decent people joining elective politics in Kenya have had to play, arguing that it is better to suck up to the powers that be and be in Parliament — where they can then effect change — as opposed to staying a purist, speaking from the sidelines.

Others have castigated Kriss Darling as nothing but a wide-eyed opportunist, who just two years ago was criss-crossing the country hobnobbing with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto, alongside other Jubilee Party big shots, as they campaigned against Mr Odinga and his Nasa coalition.

Has he, sceptics wonder, had a Damascene Saul-to-Paul moment and suddenly realised that Mr Odinga is the alpha and omega of Kenyan politics? Or, were circumstances to change and President Kenyatta had the power to sway things in Kibra, would the DJ kneel before him?