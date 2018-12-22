By ISAAC OTIDI AMUKE

More by this Author

Russian strongman Joseph Stalin famously remarked that in some decades nothing happens, but in some weeks decades happen.

The events of last week speak to this, most notably being President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit to Kisumu, where he addressed a number of public rallies, climaxing in a well-choreographed visit to Bondo — Raila Odinga’s home turf.

Besides having breakfast at Raila’s residence, the President — guided by Raila in a carefully curated personal tour — visited the Odinga family’s burial site, laying wreaths on a number of graves, including that of Raila’s eldest son, Fidel, and that of his mother, Mary, who died while Raila was away in detention.

PILGRIMAGE

The pilgrimage culminated in a visit to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga’s mausoleum, adjacent to a museum packed with Jaramogi’s memorabilia.

Observing the President’s body language as he went through the motions of getting accustomed with the Odinga family history at such close range — being both sombre and attentive — one got the impression that President Kenyatta was walking on grounds which he might never have envisioned himself stepping on, yet seeing the elaborate welcome he was accorded, it is safe to say the President received the highest honour the Odingas could grant anyone.

During the main public rally in Kisumu, Raila did one of the things he does best — giving free history lessons punctuated with a song or two — reminding the attending masses that it was in Kisumu that a number of pro-independence rallies led by the likes of Jaramogi took place, pushing for the release of the then imprisoned Jomo Kenyatta, as if to remind the President and his family that there was a history of affection between their fathers before things fell apart.

FUTURE

Through these public actions of endearment, the Odingas and the Kenyattas were once again confirming that like Kenya’s past, the country’s future will be affected by the actions and omissions of the two families and their associates.

The subtext here is that these latest actions are a sort of rehearsal for something major which could be in the offing, seeing how coy the two leaders remain with each other while keeping the country in a continued state of limbo.

Of course the closing of ranks between Raila and Uhuru has accrued benefits for the country, but as students of politics and history are taught, always question everything.

For some, the big question that came out of the Kisumu-Bondo tour wasn’t that the Kenyattas and Odingas were solemnising the March 9 handshake.

In fact, the country seems to have all but surrendered to whatever fate the two families will deal it.

CHEERLEADERS

What’s raising eyebrows is that notable leaders who have been known to question things have quickly fallen in line and become unquestioning cheerleaders of the Odinga-Kenyatta affair, as if unaware that despite the best intentions of the handshake, nothing stops things from going against the script, and eventually falling apart.

One such leader is Siaya Senator James Orengo who, through his public pronouncements, now appears to be willing to sacrifice anything and everything for the sake of an anticipated Raila presidency.

NEXT PRESIDENT

Going by his Kisumu speech, the Senator seems be in the know of a deal as to who is to be the next president, but he should remember that the allure of tomorrow’s presidency shouldn’t make him and others abscond their watchdog roles today.

As Senate Minority Leader, Orengo easily occupies the office of parliamentary leader of official opposition, and much as his party leader is cosying up to the State, it would be useful for the Senator and his parliamentary troops to keep a level head.

BORROW A LEAF

He may have to borrow a leaf from his one-time pro-democracy comrade, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, who has since questioned his party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s willingness to voluntarily become President Kenyatta’s errand boy — whatever that means.

By challenging his leader’s choice of words and intentions in putting himself at the President’s unfettered disposal, Prof Kibwana is not opposing the co-operation between Mr Musyoka and the President, but is raising the question: What does it mean when opposition party leaders completely surrender to the ruling party?

If something were to happen such that the Odinga-Kenyatta arrangement became a nullity, or if the new recalibration fails to deliver the heaven on earth it promises, what would the leaders who have forfeited their duty to become cheerleaders resort to?