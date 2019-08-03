What does its geography endow or subtract from it, and what then should be done to extract maximum value from its advantages to leave it a better place with my people happier, healthier, cleverer, wealthier and optimistic about tomorrow?

By TOM MSHINDI

Kenya has in close time proximity lost three leaders to cancer, in deaths whose mourning has celebrated their humanity and more importantly, their chequered careers as leaders. But they have also foregrounded debate about leadership and human mortality.

CONSULTATIVE

Bob Collymore died at 61, Ken Okoth at 41 and Joyce Laboso at 58. These are not old people. One was a corporate captain running the most profitable company in the region, one was a second-time parliamentarian for Kibra, a constituency for a long time controlled by four-time presidential candidate Raila Odinga, and the other a teacher who had excelled in politics after being thrust into that space through another tragedy – the death of her parliamentarian sister. By all accounts, she served with distinction as an MP, a deputy speaker of the National Assembly and latterly as Bomet governor.

Kenyans lived with Bob for 10 years, during which he delivered on his KPIs as the chief executive of Safaricom – massive profits through innovation, brilliant marketing, adept subjugation of the competition and masterly control of the regulatory environment in a very volatile industry. This was celebrated, but even more was the shine of his humanity, his down-to-earth style and his courage in confronting his mortality.

His cheerfulness and determination to serve knowing he had terminal cancer has been a powerful sub-text to the main story, rich with accomplishments.

Ken’s life story is equally luminous. I have not heard many leaders in Kenya being mourned as servant-leaders. He was. His laid-back approach, empathy with the Kibra constituents whom he knew well having grown up there, his decision to offer himself to serve even when he had other, less onerous, less intrusive and more rewarding professional options underscore his commitment to serve.

And he did well in the short term he had. He used the Constituency Development Fund resources well to improve the education and health status of a constituency many only relate to slums. The collective sense of loss across the constituency demonstrated that he was able to bridge the divide between the two dominant communities there – the Luos and the Kikuyus. His trademark style was – consultative, listen to people because they often have answers to their problems.

CALLING

Like in Bob’s case, his positivity in the face of a terminal disease and continued encouragement to his people to focus on changing their lives was admirable.

One of the surprise revelations in the case of Governor Laboso was that she lived with cancer in its benign form for many years before it finally mutated into the deadly variant that took her life a week ago. Being a highly intelligent and world-wise person, she must have accepted the reality of her situation long ago and it must have influenced her approach to life. President Uhuru Kenyatta eulogised her as great leader, a very competent politician and a true friend. I can add that she is one of the very few governors whose names have not been linked to corruption.

Even before end-stage cancer started the final countdown, the three approached their roles with clarity of purpose and a willingness to serve. Leadership is a calling to serve.

It demands acute awareness of time, place and destiny – where is the community/corporate that I serve situated in the time continuum, what does its geography endow or subtract from it, and what then should be done to extract maximum value from its advantages to leave it a better place with my people happier, healthier, cleverer, wealthier and optimistic about tomorrow?

In their unique styles, these three leaders demonstrated that it can be done. And that if you have the privilege of knowing your date with fate, amplify these lessons about leadership, humanity and positive legacy. Many can only share these with the few close to them at the final moments. Bob, Ken and Joyce shared theirs on the national platforms, with the bonus that now we can also focus on managing cancer.