By KIVUTHA KIBWANA

Each of us must die. It is a matter of time. Death is certain but not final depending on how we live.

Ndingi Mwana ’a Nzeki’s recent departure made me reflect: how does one live a light house life worthy of emulation? What cause drives our life? Ndingi lived for God, justice, truth and people.

He was a multifaceted man: educator, priest and shepherd, theologian, social and development activist, mentor, administrator, church planter, church leader, retiree and more.

The Archbishop sought education and knowledge with unwavering zeal. In his early years, he accidentally stumbled into school in Mwala, Masaku, because his father had to “sacrifice” one child to the Mzungu administrator or pay the fine of one precious cow.

Upon completion of two years of secondary school education, Ndingi trained as a P3 teacher.

After a short stint of primary school teaching, his next stage was seminary instruction in philosophy and theological studies in Tanganyika. There, he probably imbibed Mwalimu Julius K. Nyerere’s Ujamaa philosophy.

MAN OF FAITH

Later after ordination as a priest, Ndingi sat for his “O” levels as a private candidate. Afterwards, he travelled abroad for his BA degree in political science and history.

Clearly as a young man, he understood the Word was Light and education light.

Between 1969 and 1971 while at Machakos school, Ndingi was my bishop. I remember him in 1969 castigating politicians who bought people’s votes.

I cannot say I understood the gravity of that message then.

Although many of us remember Ndingi as a staunch crusader of reforms, he was, in my view, a man of faith and a shepherd above everything else.

Whether in Machakos, Nakuru or Nairobi, his first duty was to grow the church. He planted parishes, guided potential priests, nuns, brothers, and catechists through training, formation and preparation for service.

CHURCH, CULTURE

He mentored many. He purposed to multiply himself. He also treated his parishioners with utmost respect.

Like the late Reverend John S. Mbiti, Ndingi believed that the Christian church should embrace and incorporate African spirituality within its doctrines, institutions and therefore growth.

In the African Synod of 1994, Bishop Ndingi Mwana a’ Nzeki advocated for enculturation being “the process of inserting the message of Jesus Christ in a particular cultural context…” (Dhavamony, 1997 as quoted in Laurenti Magesa, "What is Not Sacred? African Spirituality", 2014).

Ndingi, for example, believed African customary marriage should not be a premise for excluding the concerned Christian believers from church fellowship, and particularly the Eucharist.

A friend of mine recently told me how as a young university student he was sent to Ndingi by top Kamba politicians in August 2001.

The Holy Family Basilica visit concerned Hon Tony Ndilinge’s death.

After tea and warming-up-talk, the young man - let us call him Daniel - revealed Kamba elders needed Ndingi’s intervention so that Ndilinge could be buried as a Catholic.

AFRICAN SPIRITUALITY

When asked whether Tony had been baptised, the young man answered in the affirmative. The problem was Ndilinge had more than one wife.

Archbishop replied baptism was enough to earn Ndilinge a Catholic burial. The rest was a matter for Anthony and his God. Ndingi decided he would officiate the ceremony.

Ndingi’s study in the USA could have introduced him to African or Black Theology and Liberation Theology as well.

Unknown to many Africans, Christianity has its roots in both Palestine and North Africa.

The first decision about what would eventually become the 66 books of the Bible was taken in Africa. Key defenders of Christian doctrine from heresy were African theologians such as St. Augustine.

Moreover, Moses, who wrote the first five books of the Old Testament - Pentateuch - was born, raised and educated in Egypt.

To escape King Herod, the child Jesus and his parents escaped to Egypt for safety and probably received his initial education there.

So Ndingi and other African theologians are right to argue for the re-incorporation of African spirituality into the Christian worldview.

JUST SYSTEM

Ndingi is celebrated as a firebrand cleric who spoke prophetic truth to power.

Former President Daniel arap Moi must have wondered where the diminutive priest had gathered the nerve to challenge his undisputed authority. Did he think he was David and Moi Goliath?

But Ndingi chose to become a co-creator of a just system with the down-trodden.

In 1988, he denounced the sham mlolongo or queue voting election process while supporting restoration of multiparty democracy.

He vehemently opposed the ethnically instigated clashes of 1992 and 1997, especially in Molo, Rift Valley.

He housed, fed and protected victims of the ethnic clashes at Nakuru’s Christ the King sanctuary.

He sold property gifted to him to buy land for the displaced. Personal property for him was of nominal value.

In the face of injustice, Ndingi was not afraid to proclaim the king was naked. He looked into the eye of power and firmly, but respectfully, demanded accountability.

REFORMS

In mid 1990s when I was the spokesperson of the National Convention Executive Council (NCEC), Ndingi invited me to the Holy Family Basilica, Nairobi.

Like the young Daniel, he treated me to tea and pleasantries. Our discussion centred on Kenya’s reform movement. He advised caution.

He promised his door was always open. He then made me a prayer item. Ndingi also believed in preaching the Word and advancing social gospel.

He practiced life-style evangelism. As a child of the independence movement that pledged to fight against ignorance, disease and poverty, he promoted a multitude of development projects in education, water, agriculture, skills development, institution-building, protection and care of internally displaced persons, emergency relief and others.

He preached the gospel and gave people bread to eat. Like Paul, Raphael has finished his race. How shall you and me run the rest of our race? For whom shall we live our life?