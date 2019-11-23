It is such toxic prejudices mouthed so casually by seemingly respectable leaders that should force the urgency for all Kenyans to prioritise harmony and political inclusivity in this country.

By GITAU WARIGI

The rival factions of Jubilee have resorted to spin regarding what exactly was President Uhuru Kenyatta’s message at the much-reported Sagana meeting of November 15.

The main talking points Tanga Tanga picked up were: Uhuru did not issue any diktat about the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and only said that the report would be circulated and discussed in a consensual way; that he had restated he was in Jubilee while acknowledging that in fact the party had fielded a candidate in the Kibra by-election; and, above all, that the President did not at any time endorse Raila Odinga as his presidential successor and in fact took the trouble to explain that their relationship was strictly about creating a peaceful atmosphere in the country.

40-MINUTE SPEECH

Indeed, as the Tanga Tanga leaders have been emphasising ever since, the President gave his assurance that he had not sidelined anybody in Jubilee, which was obviously a reference to Deputy President William Ruto.

The Kieleweke assessment of the proceedings was entirely different: that the President had made it clear that the “Handshake” and the BBI were firmly on his agenda; that he pointedly made no mention of his deputy, Ruto, as his preferred successor (“only God knows who will be the next leader”), which was a far cry from Uhuru’s first-term promises of “kumi yangu, kumi ya Ruto”; and how for good measure he had characterised the Kibra by-election as a model of peace thanks to the “Handshake”, thus contradicting a narrative whipped up by Tanga Tanga about ODM-perpetrated violence during the poll.

There were other tell-tale signals that left Kieleweke smiling. The speakers introducing the President were choreographed in a manner that deliberately shut out the known Mt Kenya Tanga Tanga adherents. One of those favoured speakers, Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia, using a local cattle husbandry analogy, remarked that Uhuru should be coming “home” more frequently so as to prevent “others” from roaming the region “to do milking using napier grass that was not theirs”. When the President gave his 40-minute speech, he at one point mentioned it was imperative corrupt people don’t come “near a 100 yards” of taking leadership. There were loud cheers to that.

24/7 POLITICKING

The gist of the President’s speech was a lament about how politicians, present and elsewhere, had completely abandoned the task of tackling development challenges in their communities in preference for 24/7 politicking linked to 2022. (It didn’t require rocket science to figure out who were Uhuru’s targets). It was this consuming 2022 focus that drove Uhuru to say, figuratively, that some politicians were imagining “they will bury me when I am still alive.” Aside from the loaded political innuendoes at play at Sagana, the larger part of the meeting’s agenda was devoted to local bread-and-butter grievances that have seen support for Jubilee in the region take a nosedive, especially among the youth.

Without doubt, Uhuru was scapegoating when blaming local leaders for Mt Kenya region’s socio-economic woes which, from a policy perspective at least, are the consequence of his government’s inept management of the national economy. The core agricultural products that are the region’s economic mainstay – coffee, tea, milk, rice, horticulture, pyrethrum and potatoes – have experienced an accelerated decline in cash returns in the years Jubilee has been in power. Mass unemployment among the youth has made a bad situation worse.

TWITTER MELTDOWN

After months of internal Jubilee feuding, Uhuru at Sagana indicated he was willing to accommodate a key Tanga Tanga demand that had been put on ice for a long time: the convening of a Jubilee party Parliamentary Group meeting. However, he had one condition. He would only convene such a meeting if it was not turned into a stage for Tanga Tanga-versus-Kieleweke grandstanding. Or, he might have wanted to add but didn’t, have the PG switched into a forum for bashing the “Handshake”, which Tanga Tanga have been itching to do.

Tanga Tanga’s main programme these days appears to be to “sell” hate against one man: Raila. As for their boss, Ruto, he has been undergoing his own tragic meltdown on Twitter of late. A certain MP who is a ranking Tanga Tanga member from the faction’s Mt Kenya chapter appeared recently on a TV Talk Show and, without batting an eyelid, went on to say: “Selling Raila in Mt Kenya is like selling pork inside a mosque.” Ok, this guy was on national TV, during peak hour viewing time. It is such toxic prejudices mouthed so casually by seemingly respectable leaders that should force the urgency for all Kenyans to prioritise harmony and political inclusivity in this country.

UTTERANCES