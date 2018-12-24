By Macharia Gaitho

It’s Christmas. ’Tis the season to eat, drink, splurge and generally have a good time.

Along the way some of us will remember that it is a religious festival — or at least became one when appropriated by Christians from the pagans.

Since we like to pretend that Kenya is a God-fearing nation, perhaps we can take a little time in between the Christmas bingeing for some serious reflection on what kind of country ours could be if we really gave more than lip service to religious fervour.

We would be a stable, peaceful, prosperous and united nation. That would not come about by magic or blind faith but by our own very deliberate actions.

In the first instance, we would decide that venal corrupt warmongers have no place in public office, whether elective or appointive. We would elect leaders based on their programmes and policies rather than base ethnic, clan and family loyalties. We would have no time for those who try to buy our votes.

SERVANT LEADERSHIP

We would bring back the concept of ‘servant leadership’ — where those we burden with leadership, from the President on down to village chief, will be men and women of impeccable character, devoted to public office not as a means to self-enrichment but as self-sacrifice and contribution to society.

The rule of law would reign supreme in a society where crime and plunder of public wealth is no longer tolerated.

No one would be untouchable or immune from prosecution and crime would no longer pay. Beyond jail time and confiscation of all the proceeds of crime, those who even carry the whiff of corruption would be ostracised by society and, therefore, effectively barred from seeking public office.

It’s not just the law that would lock them out but societal norms, which would not allow those of ill-repute in leadership.

Once we place good people in leadership, everything else will fall in place — from the presidency all the way down the line will be men and women of superior credentials and the requisite moral and ethical standing.

SOCIAL PROGRAMMES

That is when we can really start talking of evolving to the next stage of development. We can look forward to education, health, recreational and other social programmes being rolled out equitably across all parts of the country.

Roads, railway lines, electricity, water, telephone and other basic infrastructure and utilities would also be rolled out to the farthest reaches of the country, therefore opening up the undeveloped and neglected regions to commerce and industry.

Put simply, the country would see accelerated progress and development. Prosperity would be not be just for a select few but for all willing to take advantage of the opportunities available to grow themselves.

We would have a country where no individual or group would be left behind, marginalised, neglected or otherwise denied the chance to realise their true potential.

These are no idle dreams. We can do so much for the country if we decided to all take personal responsibility.

Instead of forever whining about corrupt and ineffective governments, we have to accept that we get the leaders we deserve. Corrupt and ineffective leaders do not force themselves into office; they are placed there by our votes.

PUBLIC PURSE

When they loot the public purse dry, mismanage the country and run down institutions, we must share the blame because it is we who gave them the mandate. It, therefore, falls upon us to remove such miscreants from public office.

There are avenues to remove elected leaders who betray their oath of office. Public servants who don’t measure up to expectation can be sacked. Those who steal our money can be jailed.

Today, we can rededicate ourselves to the true meaning of Christmas beyond the wining, dining and false piety.

If this day is about Christianity and about what all that good religions stand for, all we need to do is live up to our declared faith and, with that, we can transform Kenya.

The problem is that, as a nation, we are liars, hypocrites and charlatans. Our churches, mosques and temples are always filled to the brim but all that moralistic posturing remains strictly locked inside the edifice when we queue to elect our leaders. We don’t elect the good and the righteous but those of criminal bent who will surely debase public office.

As you sip that beer, tuck into the chapati or belt out those hymns, do give a thought to the true meaning of Christmas — and how, in a few years, you will have the opportunity to right your wrongs.