To crack the code on corruption, the Kenya government has entertained the idea of using a lie detector.

Currently, most lie detection methods such as the polygraph require trained professionals to administer lengthy, invasive tests and analyse results.

A polygraph, popularly referred to as a lie-detector test, is a device or procedure that measures and records several physiological indicators such as blood pressure, pulse, respiration, and skin conductivity while a person is asked and answers a series of questions.

Lying is a heavy load for the mind to lift, hence the reason that the blood pressure, pulse, dilation of the eye and body temperature changes.

The polygraph-based approaches are nonetheless not foolproof. The polygraph-harvested information has to be enriched with additional evidence to arrive at a more precise result.

Advancements in technology, however, have enabled more precise artificial intelligence-powered lie detection techniques.

PRECISION

Artificial intelligence (AI) is intelligence demonstrated by machines, in contrast to the natural intelligence displayed by humans.

In creating intelligent lie detectors, a tailor-made computer programme is fed with troves of data of people lying to the extent that it learns from the data and becomes so smart at catching and calling out liars.

To determine truthfulness, the technology assesses the body posture, the inflection of the voice, changes in facial muscles, the eye-dilation and eye-movements during questioning.

One company in the U.K, called Human, has created technology that can detect someone’s emotional state via a smartphone or security video and use the results to determine truthfulness.

In another example, the U.S Department of Homeland Security is testing a product called the Automated Virtual Agent for Truth Assessments in Real Time.

EMPLOYMENT

When rolled out, this technology could be used in airport kiosks to ask crucial security questions to travellers and assess their posture, eyes, voice and changes in body temperature with an aim of detecting dishonesties.

These technologies have one distinct advantage over their polygraph predecessors: They bypass human examiners, who are prone to biases while interpreting lie-tests.

The applications for AI-enabled lie detection is growing. The private sector uses it to assess emotional maturity of candidates in making hiring decisions, fraud detection and immigration decisions.

It can also be a boon in picking out online daters who lure their prey by presenting a pretentious profile.

Many may argue that AI is crossing the proverbial line, but if it can help turbo charge the fight against fraud, it will find fertile soil in Kenya.