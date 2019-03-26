By SULEIMAN OKOTH

While more than a million Kenyans face starvation due to poor performance of the October-December rains, as confirmed by the National Drought Management Authority, Kenya has, sadly, not considered technology as a solution to its chronic drought and food shortage.

The ban on genetically modified organisms (GMOs), also known as transgenic or genetically engineered crops (GE), is not only baffling but tantamount to denying smallholder farmers an opportunity to improve their lives and holding hostage the advancement of biotechnology research.

The Ministry of Health imposed the ban in 2012. Kenya University Biotechnology Consortium (Kubico) and university student leaders have petitioned Parliament to lift it, as biotechnology students cannot benefit from research, field trials, training and career development opportunities.

Consequently, Kenya’s technical capacity to deal with biotechnological challenges and compete globally is compromised.

RESEARCH

There are also concerns that the ban will impede progress in agriculture and food security studies and stall biotechnology research and development projects on food safety and security.

And unnecessary delays and bureaucracy in approving GM products contribute to the slow agricultural and biotechnological development in the country.

But opponents cite safety concerns as among the reasons they are against GMOs.

While these concerns cannot be wished away, the government should work with the regulatory bodies as these can only be addressed through credible scientific evidence devoid of bureaucracy and misinformation.

The government must support research institutions and regulatory systems governing GMO safety to promote innovation and safe use of agricultural biotechnology as per global standards. That will allay unnecessary fear of GMOs.

CROP SAFETY

The Cartagena Protocol on Biodiversity, which Kenya signed in 2000 and ratified in 2003, aims at ensuring adequate protection in the safe transfer, handling and use of GMOs resulting from modern biotechnology.

Numerous studies have proved the safety of GM crops and how they can be used to boost agricultural productivity worldwide.

Over 2,000 peer-reviewed scientific research that examined GM crop safety — particularly on human health and environmental impact — have concluded that GMOs are as safe as crops developed by conventional breeding techniques such as pollination.

It is not surprising, therefore, that countries such as the United States, Brazil, Argentina, India, China and South Africa have taken the lead in embracing the technology.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), GM foods’ safety should be assessed on a case-by-case basis, not general statements made on the matter.

CONSULTATION

Besides outlining how GMOs should be handled, the Biosafety Act, 2009 set up the National Biosafety Authority (NBA) to manage them.

The ban however undermines the role of the regulatory authorities — such as NBA and Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Services (Kephis).

According to the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), promising policy initiatives on GMOs should include making biosafety regulations that do not make GM crop development overly expensive while fostering intraregional trade in the crops and providing more and better information to sceptical consumers.

But why should we allow fear and misinformation to cloud our judgement on a technology that can potentially transform the lives of smallholder farmers and has been proven to work safely elsewhere?

It would be beneficial and practical for the government to back regulatory authorities and scientists in promoting public participation and sharing experiences on how to harness the benefits of GMO technology and minimise its risks.

FOOD SECURITY

There is a greater need for policymakers to make informed choices based on factual information from independent and credible authorities if smallholder farmers are to benefit from agricultural technologies and help the country address chronic drought and hunger.

Though GMO technology is not the only technology that can address our food safety challenges, it is one of the proven ways to improve food production, address challenges of drought by genetically modifying crops to withstand drought, improve nutrition and avoid the harmful pesticides and herbicides.

The lifting of the GMO ban will not only be a timely intervention but also a major step towards attaining food security.