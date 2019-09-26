In the meantime, the rest of the country is wondering who has set the mountain on fire and with what agenda!

The leaders of the mountain are presenting their region as one so divided and hence so vulnerable to external political sources.

By MICHAEL CHERAMBOS

Counties in Mt Kenya region are rapidly becoming theatres of very absurd tragic-comedies. All in a show of political supremacy between two antagonists, who are even not in a competition.

We have seen it happen in the past when theatrics staged to impress some real and imagined benefactors go awry.

PHYSICAL

Just over a week ago, something not so pretty played out in Murang’a County. A service at a Catholic church in Murang'a was disrupted after two MPs clashed over what was painted as a protocol issue during a fundraiser. But it was just a question of who each of the MP wants to impress at the national stage.

MPs Ndindi Nyoro of Kiharu and Maina Kamanda who was nominated to the National Assembly following a defeat in the party primaries clashed at Gitui Catholic Church in the former’s constituency, causing chaotic scenes that prematurely stopped the service. The two legislators traded accusations as they differed over who, between them, had the right to invite other leaders present at the function to address congregants.

Kamanda had been asked to introduce parliamentarians and other invited leaders. But Mr Nyoro, who arrived later accompanied by his supporters, insisted that politicians from Nairobi would not be allowed to preside over a function in his constituency. The situation turned physical as the leaders and their supporters faced off.

The following day, supporters of the two MPs clashed yet again, this time at a press conference in Murang’a town called to explain what had transpired the previous day. This time, the fighting camps were led by local ward representatives affiliated to the respective leaders. It got bloody.

SCAMPER

A few months ago, a similar scene was witnessed during a function convened to celebrate the appointment of former Kandara MP Joshua Toro as National Irrigation Board chairman in Kariti. It was also in a church and in the same Murang’a County.

And just last Sunday, it was the turn of neighboring Laikipia County to play host to the mobile theatre.

Drama ensued at AIPCA church in Nanyuki when area Woman Representative in the National Assembly Cate Waruguru and her supporters stormed the church as, again, nominated MP Maina Kamanda, was addressing worshipers. Mr Kamanda was asking worshippers to embrace the Building Bridges Initiative taskforce that was established by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga. Presiding Bishop Ndirangu Ngunjiri, who is the head of Laikipia East Diocese, is said to have ordered Ms Waruguru out of the church saying she had not been invited. The former Starehe MP had to scamper through the back door of the church to avoid the wrath Waruguru’s supporters.

The woman rep later walked out of the church and addressed her supporters at Thingithu Estate where she lashed out at Mr Kamanda and the bishop.

SPARRING

All these incidents, and many more reported and unreported, have one common denominator. It’s a show of might between legislators- both county and National Assembly- who identity with the campaign to make Deputy President William Ruto and those who don’t. For purposes of identity, the pro- Dr Ruto-for-President- 2022 are referred to as Tangatanga while those who don’t and are still in the same ruling Jubilee party, call themselves Kieleweke.

Ideally, there is nothing wrong with a people identifying themselves with a presidential candidate or any political seat candidate for that matter. What is wrong, however, in the instances cited here, is the fact that the opposing factions are putting the safety of their own people in the line of danger at a time when there is neither a political election in the offing nor a candidate. What the leaders are doing is engaging their own subjects in a violent sparring exercise for a war some three years away, one in which only one antagonist is suspected to be known.

SPITEFUL

What the likes of Nyoro, Kamanda, Waruguru and their ilk are doing is not only juvenile but also unwise, suicidal and spiteful. Other than painting themselves as out to mortgage their own people for pieces of silver similar to what Judas Iscariot of the Bible attempted to do to Jesus Christ, the leaders appear so overzealous to please someone not so interested in the theatrics that they are sound and look comical. But it gets worse!

Instead of pushing and mobilizing economic development for the people they profess they were elected to represent, the leaders of the mountain are presenting their region as one so divided and hence so vulnerable to external political sources. All at the expense of the much needed progressive ideas and ideologies. In the meantime, the rest of the country is wondering who has set the mountain on fire and with what agenda!