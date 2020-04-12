By DENNIS ITUMBI

More by this Author

Prof Makau Mutua, Phd, crystal ball prophet, gay marriage activist and Kitui pub owner, allow me, the wretched of the earth, to address you in response to your article published on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

In 2013, you told us, “as a matter of freedom of conscience and thought, I can’t accept Uhuru Kenyatta as President of Kenya. I can’t and I won’t”.

You predicted that Kenya would become a pariah State, ruled by murderers, who would be isolated by the world and its citizens would suffer immeasurable consequence.

Of course, we know your short career as the crystal ball prophet pre-2013 came to a fatal end.

Five years later, you told us that you had established that even chicken would vote in Raila Odinga president in 2017 on his way to a major victory.

Like Eric Ng’eno before me said of you: “Prof Mutua attempts, quite transparently and vainly, to clothe his hate-poisoned ideas with the dignified garb of intellectual and ideological legitimacy.”

SCRIPTED LIES

I still hold that there is a section of our great Civil Society that is better known for its Evil Society ways.

How else do you describe a group that hired witnesses and trained ICC prosecutors all in an attempt to frame fellow Kenyans?

Witnesses who told the world that because Uhuru was Local Government minister in 2007/2008 and in-charge of Kanjo, then those askaris were his militia.

That at one time he was spotted at Yaya Centre shouting at some Mungiki members, and that no one noticed him in the busy mall.

The witnesses also said William Ruto dished out guns at the balcony of his house in Sugoi, yet the prosecution tabled a plan of his house showing there is no balcony.

It is these scripted lies that led to the withdrawal of key witnesses. Eventually, ICC used the Evil Society to have me arrested.

The High Court later awarded me damages for illegal detention because #SystemYaFacts, like the sun, the moon and pregnancy cannot be hidden.

TAX REMITTANCE

Crucially, South African retired Judge Johanna Kriegler, who headed a commission that investigated the 2007 election, told off the Evil Society for pushing its report, "From Bullets to Ballots".

He said: “You let down your country as you shouted rigged election, stolen election. Where is the evidence? Where are the witnesses? Why did you lie to a nation seeking truth?” ICC declined to admit various reports presented by the scriptwriters of evil.

Prof Mutua, you cannot own the title King of Transparency and hate accountability. For the record, Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) was accused by NGO Coordination Board’s Fazul Mahamed, and the Kenya Revenue Authority once accused KHRC of failing to remit taxes. In 2016 and 2017.

Some members of the KHRC board, which you chair, were also alleged to have been earning exorbitant allowances against guidelines.

Let me remind you that we, barely literate fellows, make the stools you sit on, sell the newspaper with your column in the streets, stitch your clothes, fuel your car and sell beer at the counter of your pub.

You must be aware that we are the authors of ‘these are the things, these are my things, PhD are yours, these are our fundamental skills'. We are all proud to be Kenyans.

CONTRIBUTION

On La Mada, relax, I will play the Video, I sure will. Granted, I do not have your specialised education, and congratulations for this.

Neither does Okiyah Omtatah boast of your knowledge in law. But even less educated lawyers have contributed more to our jurisprudence than you.

My CV is not 80 pages long, but my RPV (resolve and passion vitae) is more than 80 books. Titles come and go.

I am sure you do not want me to remind you how your Dean of Faculty title at State University of New York Buffalo came to an end.

Unlike you, I am very proud that you managed to get to such high levels in a foreign land.

Toss your champagne glass, Prof. By the time you swallow its contents, I will be appointing you in my pigsty to write a thesis on the History of Pig Farming and its homogenous nature.

Clearly, you have no idea that President Uhuru is my President, my boss and my friend. I will always support UhuRuto.

To your credit, you admit I did my job well. I am just waiting for sunrise. And sure it will dawn because, to paraphrase Dr William Ruto, “I have the energy, creativity, focus and determination and I intend to use every bit of each.” Poetic Justice? Of course.