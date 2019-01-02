By NJERI RUGENE

The mainstream media has done a fair job in the coverage and raising awareness of sexual and gender-based violence in the country.

Last year, a number of such cases were broadcast and published and follow-ups made for perpetrators to be punished.

But a lot still needs to be done in getting the media to report cases of rape and defilement with requisite sensitivity.

Rape and any other form of sexual assault is traumatising for victims and can have a lifelong negative effect on a minor.

A journalist reporting on a sexual attack, especially on girls, must be careful. A recent case that spoilt the Christmas mood comes to mind.

ARREST

A man identified in police and court records as Reuben Kiborek Kipng’ok was arrested and charged with defilement — raping a minor, a person under 18.

As far as reporting on defilement is concerned, that is the furthest the minor’s description should have gone. The suspect, however, should have been undressed, uncovered, for the world to know him for what he is.

However, his friends, relatives and hirelings decided to go out of their way to cover him up.

They intimidated journalists, beat them up and even provided clothing to ensure his face was not captured by their cameras.

But Kipng’ok is not your usual nondescript, backwater suspect. That made him more attractive and, granted, he got the coverage he would crave in different circumstances.

He deserves more because he is paid by the taxpayer and hobnobs with top politicians.

CARE

But the minor got the short end of the stick; nearly all the journalists on the case left little to the imagination as regards the victim’s identity. The minor was, literary, left naked.

Journalists must help to fight the evil crime that is sexual and gender violence against women and girls by being sensitive to the victims.

They must make it their responsibility to foster public attitude of non-tolerance to sexual crimes and violence and cease blaming victims of rapists, defilers and other sexual abusers.

This also calls for constant training of media practitioners on how to report on sexual violence and handle the victims.

The field of gender and social justice is not short of experts who can provide such training.

* * *

While returning to Nairobi on Boxing Day, I encountered traffic on a section of the Nakuru-Nairobi highway, after Naivasha.

The jam was made worse by thoughtless motorists who overtook recklessly and forced their way back in the lane on approaching a police check.

One came close to hitting the car I was in as he swerved back into the lane.

His passengers were a woman seated in the back and a man in the front seat, who was taking photos of the traffic snarl-up (most likely to post on social media).

When our driver reprimanded him, he thrust his head out and shouted with a snarl: “Wacha umama (stop behaving like a woman”).

To my disappointment, the woman passenger appeared quite impressed with the insult; we could see her laughing her head off.

We must be vigilant against language or behaviour that degrades and denigrates women and avoid use of sexist language in front of children.

* * *

A number of Kenyan women continue doing great things abroad. One such is the US-based Dr Musimbi Kanyoro, a girls’ health and human rights advocate, who believes that investing in women is key to solving the world’s problems.

The president and chief executive officer — since 2011 — of Global Fund for Women, which champions gender equality and the rights of women and girls, was last year voted among the 100 most influential people in global policy.

She was also named among the nine “most powerful people who stood up for the environment in 2018”.

Dr Kanyoro was named alongside billionaire philanthropist and leader on environmental issues, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, among others, as some of the most powerful people who fought for the Planet as regards climate change last year.