By ADEMA SANGALE

A slightly modified Dickensian Christmas story is told of Carlos “Scrooge” Ghosn, a darling of the Hall-of-Famers CEO club, who will not be spending a very merry Christmas season this year. It would seem that the Ghost of Christmas Past has decided to haunt the legendary former Chairman of Nissan and the mega tripartite automaker’s alliance which includes Renault and Mitsubishi.

In Christmas Present, Mr Ghosn’s Ghost is interred behind the bars of a Tokyo jail cell from where it may not emerge for a very long time based on the 99 per cent success rate of Japanese prosecutors.

DEMIGOD-LIKE STATUS

So what went so horribly wrong in the case of this corporate luminary who was awarded Asia Businessman of the Year in 2002 by “Fortune” magazine? Over the past two decades, Mr Ghosn has been vaunted as one of the select 5-star generals of global industry. Top business schools, including INSEAD and Harvard, have documented his iconic triumphs behind the surgical intervention of and nursing back to health of a haemorrhaging Nissan. These exploits earned him the self-explanatory monikers of “Le Cost Killer” (in reference to his French-speaking heritage) and “Mr Fix-It”.

On November 19 we woke up to the shocking news that this larger-than-life executive had been arrested right at the door of his private jet. The same Carlos Ghosn was indicted in a series of financial crimes that seem inspired by his increasing belief in recent years in his own immortal, demigod-like status.

This, therefore, is my warning guide to the captains of industry in Kenya as to the early symptoms of the sickness known as “I-am-now-a-minor-deity-and-the-rules-do-not-apply-to-me-anymore”.

Symptom number one is do you find yourself manipulating your own compensation figures — depending on who wants the number? In 2010, Japanese financial authorities started requiring CEOs to disclose their pay. In response, Ghosn decided to leave out approximately $44 million from that figure over the next 5 years. His purported reason for gas-lighting regulators was to prevent a public outcry on his super high executive pay in the Japanese context. (The Toyota chairman was earning a fourth of Mr Ghosn’s salary.)

CORPORATE DICTATORS

Another sign of this malady is that you find yourself thinking that the company and you are inseparable. I understand how this makes “perfect” sense given you are “the man” and the overwhelming reason behind the PLC’s success. During the global financial crisis of 2008, it is reported that Mr Ghosn transferred over $16 million dollars of personal losses to Nissan’s books thereby providing a credit guarantee to his bankers. He subsequently went on to create an investment subsidiary of Nissan called Zi-A Capital BV to fund luxury properties for the exclusive use of Família Ghosn in such far-flung locations as Brazil, where he was born and Lebanon where he was brought up.

In the lightning-fast age of digital and social media, justice in the people’s court has been swift and unforgiving, delivered in a guilty-till-proven-innocent manner. However, unlike Scrooge, it is doubtful our protagonist will have a chance to redeem himself in a future Christmas. So what can we learn from the unceremonious toppling of King Ghosn?

Curiously, we appear to hold political dictators to a higher standard than corporate ones. When a Head of State revises the rules somewhere in his second term to allow for no retirement age and effective control for life we are quick to rise up in arms from Denmark to South Africa, from Amnesty International to Human Rights Watch. Carlos Ghosn had been at the helm of Nissan for the past 20 years and instead of planning his graceful retirement, at the age of 64, he was instead scheming the contentious merger of Renault and Nissan. The first lesson is to know when to give up the reins.

CHIEF BOWN-NOSER

Hans Christian Andersen’s children’s fairy-tale, The Emperor‘s New Clothes, features the narcissistic ruler whom no one wanted to tell that his latest fashion was none other than his own birthday suit. Carlos Ghosn’s key partner in alleged crime was Greg Kelly — his fellow director and hatchet man, loyal super-fan, chief brown-noser and former holder of various senior management positions. Mr Kelly surmises in his boss’ defence that as Board Chair and CEO, Ghosn had the absolute right (divinely-conferred no doubt!) to set the terms of his own remuneration. Carlito’s adviser, he advised him wrongly. The learning is: ditch your subscription to the mheshimiwa culture and surround yourself with those who tell you things you would rather not hear and don’t laugh at your bad jokes.

When the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet-to-Come visit you — what will your legacy be? I don’t know about you, but I would rather my descendants not be able to unearth my infamous exploits with a quick Google search.