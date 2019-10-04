READERS HAVE THEIR SAY

My nails are now safe

I want to thank the public editor for raising the issue of stapled newspapers that we’ve been receiving from newsstands.

My Daily Nation of Friday, September 27, was neatly bound by a small white tape that was easy to remove and assured me I was the first to swipe over the pages of my favourite newspaper. My nails are also safe now. Many thanks.

— Kimamo Kimathi, Nairobi

* * *

Unreadable material

Advertisement

We used to hear of stapled newspapers in Kitale. Now the Nation has started placing a tape on the newspaper to prevent reading the newspaper without paying for it.

It’s not a bad move. However, it inconveniences us as the tape covers readable material.

— Benjamin Kibias, Nairobi.

* * *

We appreciate editors

Most of the readers who send their letters for publication get upset when they are not published or they are published with errors.

It’s the duty of editors to reread articles and make them even more attractive. As Mr Mwaura wrote in “Editor reserves the right to edit letters but not to ‘butcher’ them” (DN, Sept. 6, 2019), readers who see their letters rewritten with errors are demoralised.

However, we need to appreciate editors who edit readers’ letters with a human heart and make them presentable.

— Dennis Sinyo, Bungoma

* * *

Leaving out salient points

I wish to share my frustrations with your complainant, Esther Muiruri (DN, Sept. 6, 2019) on how some editors ‘butcher’ letters under the guise of having the right to edit letters.

I have on several occasions written articles of about 1,000 words detailing my observations and possible solution to a particular societal problem, expecting the editor to publish them in full, especially in opinion or commentary pages.

To my shock, the editors just pick about three sentences of about 50 words each and publish them in the Letters to the Editor page. This leaves out many salient points, which I had wished the general readership would ponder over.

However, when I submit the same article to other publications, they show magnanimity and publish it in full, word by word.

I wish, therefore, to convince the NMG management to undertake radical changes in its opinion editorial section by appointing seasoned editors, if possible those aged 60 years and above, who have the patience to read through writers’ views and decide what to publish.

The department appears to be managed by young, arrogant and restless editors, who are yet to mature and to be able to grasp views from elderly correspondents. l believe you have received numerous similar complaints.

— Aggrey Tiema Kulali, Mombasa

Public Editor: Due to space constraints, editors do not publish everything they receive or run them in their entirety; they edit them for clarity and brevity, among other considerations.

Secondly, experience counts, but good editing does not necessarily come with age. There are good editors and sub-editors in NMG who are young.

* * *

Quality assurance

Thanks for this platform, which ensures readers of Nation newspapers get their views heard. Now my concern is the many corrections lately in my favourite newspaper. Do we have a quality assurance unit?

— Ruth Gituma

* * *

Two caves, different places

I am a resident of Njoro and also a journalist. I have an issue with the Nation’s “Our Heritage” column of September 27, 2019, titled “Njoro River Cave: Serene prayer site and mystical abyss of death”, by Nation Team.

My complaint on behalf of residents of Njoro is that your team is mixing up two sites.

The Nyumba ya Mungu cave, described in the article, is located in Njokerio village, adjacent to Egerton University on the banks of Njoro River. It is different from Njoro Cave, an archaeological site located in Muigitu village in the Mau escarpment, also on the river.

Your team, consequently, misled readers and confused those who happen to know both caves.

I feel it is important for the Nation to make a clear distinction between the two caves so that readers who may wish to make a visit may not be confused.

— Eric Sindabi

* * *

Unnamed sources

Newspapers run stories and indicate their sources as “unnamed sources” since they are not “authorised to talk to the media”. How, then, does the media authenticate the reports before publication?

— Julius Waweru Gatere