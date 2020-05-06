By FREDERICK IRAKI

Reason and empathy dictate that when our common humanity is threatened by a catastrophe such as Covid-19, we put our heads and hearts together to protect those who are most vulnerable.

More often than not, these are children, women, the elderly and the financially challenged.

Needless to say, these categories are the first to face the seething wrath and devastation of a catastrophe. Data from the ravages of Covid-19 corroborate this grim observation.

Indeed, in the developed world, like the US, racial minorities, who are underprivileged from all aspects of life, are the worst hit by the pandemic. Here in Kenya, the same rings true, thanks to years of gender insensitivity and economic disasters over the years.

Be that as it may, the contrite reality confronting Kenya demands that men and women of goodwill engage in a productive conversation leading to concrete and viable actions to cushion the vulnerable from imminent disaster.

BASIC NEEDS

In this regard, basic needs like food, water and shelter must be provided as soon as possible. Other needs, and wants, can wait out the pandemic.

It is heart-warming to note the generosity of philanthropists in distributing food to the needy, but we may need to do more, and in a more sustainable fashion.

Food stamps to the vulnerable can enable them to do basic shopping at any outlet. They would buy what they need, when they need it.

The recent experiment of sending money directly to the vulnerable is also a welcome action by the government and should be implemented in all the 47 counties urgently.

With respect to water, our focus should be in ensuring that it is available at no fee to these people. Since we have plenty of rainwater this season, innovative and inexpensive ways should quickly be sought to purify and channel it rapidly to the affected populations.

The technologies would be made available to them so that they can purify their water at home. We cannot reply on the usual distribution channels as they are evidently inadequate even in normal times.

On shelter, especially in urban and peri-urban areas, more sobriety is required, away from populist statements by politicians.

HOUSING

The call by the national government, in the past 25 years or so, to Kenyans to invest in housing has seen the proliferation of many neighbourhoods in towns.

Dandora, Githurai, Wendani, Ruai, Umoja, Kariobangi South, Pangani, Kangemi, Jamhuri, Ruaka, Rongai, Ngong and Kibra are a few of the housing zones that have witnessed tremendous growth over the years.

These housing units were built either using bank loans or savings by the owners. Most of the landlords are still repaying hefty bank loans as they fend for their families just like the other Kenyans.

Some of them have paid off the loans while some used their savings to build. On the other side of the coin is the tenant, who pays a monthly rent to enjoy the benefits of a house.

But the same rent enables the landlord to meet his financial obligations. The two, landlord and tenant, are thus intricately intertwined in a basic survival dance.

In the circumstances of the coronavirus, some tenants, who were paying their rent well before, are clearly unable to pay and the situation may persist for the next six months or so.

GROUP EFFORT

We need to find a lasting solution that is amenable to both the tenants and their landlords, one that does not favour one party and make the other suffer unduly.

Tenants are not homogenous, so there is a need to deal with the different categories. Some have no income while others still earn and are capable of paying rent, even if it is half of it.

Some tenants have been laid off, which means they can’t repay any debt in the foreseeable future.

Similarly, the landlords are not in the same boat; they are heterogeneous. Indeed, most of them are still servicing loans while others depend on their houses as the sole source of income.

Some have no loans at all, which means they can provide free accommodation for a while.

In the area of rent, we need to involve all stakeholders — such as banks, landlords, tenants and the State — to provide urgent action to protect the vulnerable groups.

COMPENSATION

Banks can suspend loan repayments for landlords as the State moves in to compensate the bank and the house owner for loss of earnings.

Entities that provide free water and electricity should also be compensated by the State.

The compensation model would ensure that there is no unbearable strain on banks, landlord or utility companies as they all strive to provide free housing for the next six months, effective May 1.

Populist statements can only ignite tensions between tenants and landlords. We need sober minds for progressive action and lasting peace in the country.