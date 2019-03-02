You don't want your text to be too dull to rivet your readers.

By SAM WAMBUGU

For many people, writing professionally or leisurely can be a tough needle to thread —a struggle that can frustrate even seasoned writers. The struggle is evident in nondescript scripts; so unappealing that readers read them only if they have to.

The skill to write well — to produce text that reads well, flows flawlessly, entertains, informs and illuminates— is honed over time but requires dedication and immense effort.

WRITER'S BLOCK

Thanks to the digital technology and the internet, there is a suite of digital tools you can use to improve the quality of your writing. These tools can help break the writer’s block. They can review your text for grammatical errors, poorly-structured sentences and broken flow.

Grammarly (www.grammarly.com) is one of the vaunted tools for tracking and pointing out weak grammar. It comes both in free and for-pay versions. The free version is good for straightening up sentences and correcting spelling mistakes. You can type right inside the app to make corrections instantly or upload your document right into the app.

It also has a feature that suggests synonyms, thereby strengthening your text. Just double-click the word and see the synonyms. It's particularly helpful when you are nursing a writer’s mental fog, popularly known as a “the writer’s block”.

The for-pay Grammarly version offers more: it provides a writer with word variations, checks sentence structure and voice — whether passive or active.

CATCH CLICHES

Grammarly is not just good for professional writing; it can used to clean out mistakes on social media posts. The grammatical mistakes and typos that elude your eye only to stand prominently on your social media posts—and embarrass.

Hemingway Editor (www.hemingwayapp.com) is another nifty tool in writers’ toolkit. You can use it to edit your text. It can help you cut long and meandering sentences into short and easy-to-read lines.

Hemingway Editor also highlights long hard-to-read paragraphs. If you want to know whether your text is intellectually-suitable for the audience you are writing for, test it with the Hemingway Editor first.

Then there is the Cliché Finder (www.clichefinder.net ), an online application that can help you hunt and catch clichés in your text—and “bring them to justice”. A few clichés on a text can be tolerated but a load of clichés in a professional document is almost a punishable offense.

TEST TOOLS

By pasting a copy of your text into the Cliché Finder’s text-field and hitting the “submit” button, the application will highlight clichés you have used. The result gives you an opportunity to replace clichés with better words.

We write to communicate but sometimes we confuse and conflate. Internet is replete with readability test tools. Readability test tools examines how easy it is to understand the text. You don't want your text to be too dull to rivet your readers.