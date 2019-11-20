The way nations progress and develop is through long term visions that create carefully crafted and stable opportunities for growth.

Those who speak of a magic pill or an instant solution have obviously never had to run anything more than their own bank account.

Many have discussed in recent days the issue of poverty and how to eradicate it.

By JACOB KITONGA

As Kenyans quibble over whether President Uhuru Kenyatta’s projects are succeeding or not, many on the outside, in the international community, are talking with their wallets.

A Swiss Private Sector delegation led by State Secretary for Economic Affairs Marie-Gabrielle was in town recently to look for investment opportunities specifically in areas connected to the Big Four Agenda.

WOO INVESTORS

The manufacturing industry, universal health coverage, improving food security and supporting the construction of affordable housing are all in the sights of these investors.

While the Swiss delegation received a lot of attention because of its semi-official status, there was little unique about foreign investors looking for opportunities within the Big Four.

In September, the Trade20 Index report released by Standard Chartered Bank Kenyan stated that the government’s Big Four agenda is driving the country’s increased trade growth potential.

The most eye-popping part of the report at the time was that “Kenya’s trade readiness score is particularly high, due to infrastructure and ease of doing business improvements that far surpass most other African nations.”

In other words, Kenya is far ahead of other nations on our continent in our ability to woo investment and attract foreign trade opportunities.

This, in turn, has spurred economic growth.

MAGIC PILL

An analysis of growth forecast from around 14 global banks, consultancies and think-tanks, shows Kenya’s economy is likely to expand 5.8 per cent next year.

All of this might not mean much to the average person, but in layman terms it indicates that because of the government's emphasis on certain projects that can improve the lives of mwananchi, it is stimulating foreign investment which ends in raised growth for our economy.

33 PER CENT

Look at every nation that is considered successful on earth. Their achievements didn’t happen overnight and were not a result of luck or chance. They are the result of carefully considered policies.

Infrastructure, like transportation, internet and electricity networks, raises the quality of life for the individual and thus their productivity. The individual might not see the immediate gains in their pocket but over time the benefit of a steady and stable medium or long-term plan will be felt by all.

And in contradistinction to some of the claims, poverty is decreasing.

If 36 per cent of the population lived below the national poverty line three years ago, it now stands at 33 per cent. That means we are moving in the right direction, but still have a long way to go.

POWERHOUSES

In rural areas, poverty has decreased at a very fast rate, decreasing 12 points in the last decade, largely because of policies that lead to increased agriculture productivity and raised farmers’ incomes.

Looking at the success stories of China and South Korea, it is clear that an initial stage of agricultural rural-based development spurred successful national growth, and made these nations into the economic powerhouses they are today.

The government’s work in this area, coupled with improvements in the technology, education and health systems, even in the most rural areas, means that we are seeing increased productivity that will soon make its mark at the national level, if it is not already doing so.

SOLUTIONS

Having a debate about poverty and national economic policies is important and healthy, but it should be based on facts and knowledge.

No one is claiming that poverty will disappear tomorrow. It can only be decreased by long-term solutions.