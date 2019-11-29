By MAGESHA NGWIRI

Right from the start, I must confess that I haven’t read and digested the Building Bridges Initiative report the way I would have liked to — the events have been happening too fast — but I still have an inkling of what it is, what it was initially meant to be, and the kind of compromises that have made its import less than overwhelming. Still, it is early days and the initial reaction of Kenyans cannot really be a good guide of its impact until it is widely debated and the implementation begins. That, as the hackneyed expression goes, will be the elephant in the room.

The initial reaction by ordinary Kenyans — at least those on social media — were overwhelmingly negative. Initially, it was expected that politicians would take up the cudgels against their opponents if the recommendations did not favour their side while others were expected to celebrate thinking they had pulled a fast one on their political foes. In the end, all was love and unity at Bomas, but it is not clear how long the camaraderie will last. Once they discover that nothing has really changed in the structure of government except the emergence of a prime minister, matters may be quite different.

Which raises the question many ordinary folk are asking: Was the BBI all about politicians or was it meant to be owned by the people? After all that brouhaha, they ask, what is there in it for them? The predominant conclusion is that there is very little in the report they have not heard before. As a result, confusion mingled with disappointment has become their lot, for they had been promised that the report would be a game-changer in a lot of ways. Now they cannot tell how.

They had been told that feelings of exclusion will no longer rule their lives, and that the national cake would be shared more equitably. They had been promised that ethnic chauvinism that breeds antagonism would be consigned to oblivion so that brother will never again rise against brother. They had also understood that anyone, regardless of his or her tribe, would have an equal chance to vie for the highest office in the land with a reasonable prospect of winning.

On top of that, they expected that ways would be found to create jobs for millions of unemployed youths, falling businesses would pick up as a peace dividend, and that there would be food aplenty for everyone. They were also told that the top-heavy representation would be cut down to size. To achieve all that, they heard, a referendum would be inevitable. They came to believe all that. Now the harsh reality is fast dawning on them.

The main problem with the BBI was that it implicitly promised too many things to too many people. However, that was never the intention of those who conceived it or the task force that championed it. All these expectations were as a result of the exertions of some politicians who kept talking about it as though it was the second coming. By so doing, they overpromised Kenyans and raised the hackles of fellow politicians who imagined it was purely designed to undermine and betray them.

Today, only the very independent-minded politicians are willing to speak out against the BBI report. Judging from what happened at Bomas of Kenya on Wednesday, almost all these warring politicians unanimously agreed that BBI was, after all, a good thing. This should have alarmed Kenyans. When politicians of different persuasions agree on one thing, ordinary people should be very afraid. They will have been shafted without knowing anything about it until it is too late.

However, to be fair to our political leaders, this country was going to the dogs before the handshake that gave birth to the BBI. The polarisation between supporters of President Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga had reached fever-pitch and a compromise was the only option available. The formation of the BBI was a safety-valve, but it too raised suspicions from totally unexpected quarters. To his credit, Mr Odinga sought some of these changes long before the handshake, but in the BBI report, he has not got even half of them.

For instance, Mr Odinga called for a restructuring of government from a winner-take-all presidential system to a parliamentary one with an executive prime minister, two deputy prime ministers and a ceremonial president. It didn’t happen. He also wanted the electoral commission to be reconstituted to bring about electoral justice. This he didn’t get either. As for strengthening devolution by allocating more resources to the counties, his recommendation carried the day.

More to the point, some of these changes would require a constitutional referendum, but this is not appealing to those who argue that it would be too expensive and even more polarising than an actual election, while its proponents insist that such a vote is the only way to seek the views of Kenyans. My prediction is that unless it is handled very carefully, this issue will eventually destroy the important accord. This is not pessimism; it is pragmatism.