By MWENDE KYALO

Not all Kenyans have had the luck of being raised in functional homes.

Some had drunks for parents and others grew up in poverty. But in all these, children knew that if a snake strayed into their home, the father would rise to the occasion and kill it before it bit anyone or the chickens.

Home may have been far from heaven, but at least the children knew that in times of trouble, the trouble would be dealt with first.

And so it is with much bewilderment that we watch our government fumbling around in times of trouble.

Previously, we have wondered if we even have a country, because nothing seems to work while all our money for the past seven years has seemed to disappear faster than in any other time in Kenya's history.

But in these unusual times, we had hoped that just like those drunk fathers who protect their families, our government would get itself together and help us go through this pandemic.

Other countries are similarly adrift, but every government is doing its best for its population.

LAXITY

The first instance that pointed us to a government that completely lost it was when they still allowed planes from countries battling the virus to land at our airports.

We complained to no avail. They only stopped international planes from coming as from Thursday this week.

As the cases of infection started piling up in our country, the government said it would quarantine people from infected countries. It has turned out to be the most chaotic quarantine.

Travellers have expressed concern about how they have mingled freely with police officers at the airport, with their fellow travellers from other countries, with staff at hotels.

They are also afraid they could contract the virus from each other. Back in our rural areas, people are beginning to think it’s all a joke.

Others are actually claiming the government created coronavirus cases just to get money from the international community. Knowing our government, would you blame Kenyans?

PRIORITIES

Of course we could tolerate this, just as we have tolerated all our other government’s inefficiencies. Or we could take this as a wake-up call and figure out how to save ourselves.

Let’s open our eyes and see that we have leaders who walk away from their charges when the situation needs leadership.

Let’s never forget that the President called a conference to unveil 4G internet instead of additional water or health staffing and equipment resources.

As we sit in our houses and ponder, hopefully we will also realise that a government that barely rises to squash immediate danger isn’t one that’s rehabilitatable.

It can’t be repaired with a few changes here and there. It can’t be made to work even if the Cabinet secretary for Health is changed every two months.

It is one that needs to go home to give us time to structure systems that work for us. May those who survive this pandemic learn from it.