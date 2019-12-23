Equal opportunity is guaranteed for men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities.

This programme is special because it shows the spirit of diversity. It gives opportunities to people of all regions.

By LINDA OTIENO

The New Year starts in less than week. Anything new comes with uncertainty. For the Kenyan youth, it is the uncertainty of employment. But the Public Service Commission (PSC) has killed that uncertainty by employing thousands of graduates in its second round of internship recruitment this month through the Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP) by hiring 3,100 graduates.

MOTIVATION

This programme is special because it showed the spirit of diversity. It gave opportunities to people of all regions. It reflects the values and principles of public service embodied in the Constitution; such as affording adequate and equal opportunities for appointment, training and advancement at all levels of the public service.

The PSC appointed young Kenyans from all the counties and hosted them to the internship induction ceremony on December 16 and 17. The ceremony involved prolific speakers who gave talks on public service, personal finance management, professional ethics and motivation.

In furtherance of the spirit of diversity, the PSC welcomed the director of International Youth Fellowship-Kenya, Dr Kim Ki-sung, from South Korea, to inspire the young interns with a message of a mindset of possibilities.

EMPOWER

Kenyans can learn from the determination of the Koreans that led them to be among the top exporters of cars and refined petroleum. Patriotism drove South Koreans to make their nation better. Kenya is guided by the same national value under Article 10 of the Constitution.

The need to transform that into action that spurs change has never been greater.

South Korea counts on its people to reach greater heights. Kenya should count on its young people by giving them a chance to gain experience, equipping them with skills to empower themselves and their country.

The PSC spearheaded this empowerment in its inaugural cohort through the PSIP. Those are already 3,100 lives changed.

SPECIALISATION

Just like the first one, the second cohort will be deployed to various ministries, departments and agencies. The area of specialisation is the criterion used for deployment.

The PSIP is a prime example of how the government should ensure equal opportunity for all. The goal is to give hope and prosperity to the people with the dawn of every New Year.