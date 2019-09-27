Among professionals, pharmacists enjoy a high ranking regarding public trust.

While that is a good thing, it is not clear whether the public fully appreciates what pharmacists can do.

Pharmacists form an integral part of the patient’s “circle of trust” — made up of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, the pharmaceutical industry and other stakeholders who work to make the patient feel better.

Generations of pharmacists had been taught that we are drug experts, and we still are in today’s healthcare systems.

They are involved in all the processes medicines go through — raw materials, manufacturing, quality control and assurance, distribution, dispensing to the patient, post-marketing surveillance, pharmacovigilance, policymaking and formulation of treatment guidelines.

As we celebrated World Pharmacists Day on September 25 and the entire week, the International Federation of Pharmacists has been encouraging pharmacists to organise activities that promote and advocate the role of the pharmacist in improving health.

Advertisement

HEALTHY DECISIONS

The theme for this year’s event was “Safe and effective medicines for all”. It aimed at promoting the crucial role of pharmacists in safeguarding patient safety through improving medicine use and reducing medication errors.

Pharmacists should be at the forefront of promoting and ensuring safe and rational use of drugs for they are an important link between the patient and other healthcare professionals.

They interact with patients both in hospital and community pharmacies.

In many cases, they are the first contact with patients because they are easily accessible. They must endeavour to uphold high standards, professionalism and integrity to maintain the faith that patients have in them.

Pharmacists should ensure that they dispense the correct drug for the appropriate indication and in the correct dose.

DRUG RESISTANCE

They should also give the patient appropriate information and counselling on drug use, including but not limited to its safety and importance of adhering to the prescription.

The pharmacist must also take the lead in combating counterfeit and substandard drugs as these pose a serious threat to patient safety.

It is the role of pharmacists to be guardians of antimicrobial stewardship. With the rise of antimicrobial resistance, the World Health Organisation postulated that where we are headed, “a post-antibiotic era — in which common infections and minor injuries can kill — is a very real possibility for the 21st century”.

The key causes of antimicrobial resistance include high volume of antibiotic use and sub-therapeutic use of antibiotics and, in both, the pharmacist is the key person who can educate patients about appropriate antibiotic use.

SERVICE

Pharmacists should continue being vigilant, source for medicines from trusted suppliers, observe recommended transport and storage conditions, have qualified personnel dispensing and interacting with patients and always have the patient’s best interests at heart.

A patient who is well educated and informed on the dos and don’ts of their medication has a high chance of adhering to and getting maximum benefits and better therapeutic outcomes from proper use of medicines.