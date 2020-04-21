By NJERI RUGENE

When he spoke to the nation on April 16, 2020 –a month and three days since the first Covid-19 positive case was confirmed in Kenya- to give an update on enhanced steps to counter the deadly monster that is the coronavirus pandemic, President Uhuru Kenyatta was firm in his assurance that the government would cushion the most vulnerable during this crisis and uncertain times.

He was emphatic that county governments and their national counterpart through county commissioners, would see to it that the assistance to the vulnerable groups would be delivered seamlessly and by no means smoothly, and promptly.

KILLER VIRUS

Key in this support is Sh5 billion to the devolved units that the President said would specifically go towards cushioning the said groups and protection of healthcare workers-the frontline officers- struggling to keep the killer virus at bay.

The other is the weekly stipend support –a pilot program-to identified needy households in Nairobi. And of critical importance-which is my focus-is the Sh8.5 billion which the Ministry of Labour says it has since released to help the elderly from the age of 70 years under the Cash Transfer Program, as well as some Sh500 million to cater for people with “severe’’ disabilities.

The President’s assurance for support for groups hardest hit by the crisis following the outbreak of the horrible pandemic that has killed 14 Kenyans and left 282 infected (as of Monday April 20) so far is encouraging.

This commitment was also emphasised when three days later, the Ministry of Health announced that the government would facilitate the measures by among other interventions, activation of community policing through the Nyumba Kumi Community Policing Initiative, as well as use of community health workers in the community based surveillance.

The importance of community participation in issues that affect those within it cannot be underestimated.

TRANSPARENCY

But this will be successful only if the people to provide the required services to the community-especially those to serve in the Nyumba Kumi team-are picked very carefully, deliberately and in a transparent manner. These are difficult and sensitive times where stakes are high and with a deadly virus in tow.

This is why locals-right from households, must be involved in picking the membership to serve in their respective areas to the policing initiative-established close to a decade ago- with the responsibility of ensuring a safe, secure and sustainable neighbourhood.

The system of selection must clearly be transparent open and again “people driven.’’ And for the work the team will do to be embraced and trusted by the community, it must be representative where women, men, the elderly and youth will be picked as members.

Over the years, there have been cases where certain members of Nyumba Kumi have been involved criminal activities ranging from robberies, cattle-rustling, petty theft, rape, defilement, domestic violence and all manner of violence and law breaking including corruption.

Some of these culprits suspected and incriminated in law breaking include administrators such as chiefs, assistant chiefs among others.

CURFEW

Since the containment measures and the curfew were enforced in an effort to check the spread of the coronavirus disease mid last month, cases of Sexual and Gender Based Violence mainly against women and girls have spiked and have been reported, with the government confirming as much. While most of those reported are mainly from Nairobi, rural counties are not an exception.

The difference here is that violence against women, especially domestic violence, usually go unreported. When it does get reported and mostly to chiefs, their assistants and the police, the victims are usually asked and times coerced into “negotiating’’ for peace.

The same happens too in the very few instances where reports of sexual assaults including that against the elderly, defilement and incest, where the protagonists are asked to settle the matter at home. Here, it is not unusual to find defilers being asked to marry their victims-all this under supervision and “wisdom” of some administrator, “elders’’ and even at times police-never mind the clarity of law.

There is another common and sad phenomenon where mainly elderly women-widows especially, are subjected to physical, emotional and even sexual violence perpetrated by close family such as sons, grandsons and guardians mainly in rural counties.

However, violence against this category of very vulnerable women has mostly gone unreported and is covered by a veil of silence for many reasons ranging from intimidation, fear and shame on the side of the victim and a community that choses “not to interfere.’’ This conspiracy of silence in some quarters has been known to end in tragedy.

COMMUNITY POLICING

Besides, some of these elderly women and men have to rely on family and caregivers to help them for instance, access the monthly government stipend. Some of the family members and caregivers could be their abusers and tormentors who in some cases even defraud them of that “allowance’’.

That is why it is important that as the community policing and other local initiatives are kick started, with the aim of ensuring safety, security, access to health and care for all especially in our rural areas and informal settlements, the membership/leadership must be locals of good standing in neighbourhoods and who will genuinely address individual needs of all.

These must be men and women who will be able to address matters such as those of sexual and gender based violence against all including children and the elderly, domestic violence and any other have them dealt with in accordance with the law., without fear or favour.