By JONATHAN WESAYA

Even as the government now says it is all systems go for the new curriculum, a number of questions remain unanswered which, if not tackled now, will return to haunt the curriculum.

First, there lacks a national rollout plan indicating clearly the cohorts of learners at the centre of the proposed implementation.

The implementation matrix shared with the public during phases one and two of the pilot is unclear on what happens to the group of learners who cleared grade three this year (2018). This has left parents and guardians groping in the dark.

Secondly, the policy framework for the Competency-Based Curriculum dubbed “Reforming Education and Training for Sustainable Development” is still in draft form as Parliament remains on recess until the end of February.

Why is the Ministry of Education hell-bent on implementing an illegality?

As matters stand, full implementation without the requisite legal and policy anchors is a step in the wrong direction for the sector.

UNPREPARED

The National Steering Committee meeting chaired by the Cabinet secretary on December 15, 2018 was unequivocal in indicating the unpreparedness of the nation for the rollout.

Among the issues that were key was the inadequate alignment between the formulation of Competency-Based Curriculum, teacher capacity development, selection and supply of learning materials and assessment.

What the ministry is not telling us now is how this situation has changed overnight. Do we now have adequate CBC materials? Are we still going to witness ad hoc training workshops for teachers?

Is the Cabinet secretary now clear that the role of the teacher in the curriculum design process has moved from being marginal to central? When did this happen? Are the teachers happy with the new development?

TENDER

As the ministry speaks, digs-in and sticks to its guns on rolling out the curriculum nationally from January, has KICD selected teaching and learning materials and assembled the Orange Book that contains all materials for all the subjects?

If yes, how was the tendering and pricing done? What lessons did we draw from the pilot that were useful for this process?

The communication and information sharing for this process has, to say the least, been lacklustre and infuriating.

There are too may grey areas in a process that does not require even feigned colour blindness.

Word on the street has it that Research Tringle International (RTI) — the agency behind the design and rollout of "Tusome" — has been awarded the development of the material through a restricted tender to work on the materials for English, Mathematics and Kiswahili.

SECRETARIAT

Since the official channels are awash with make belief propaganda, the grapevine is awash with how RTI has cosmetically panel beaten Tusome materials to look CBC.

With all these shortcomings we are told we should not worry. How can we keep calm?

The ministry announced after the Steering Committee meeting that they will establish a National Education Reform Secretariat. What became of it?

The ambassador promised the nation that she was going to set aside a dedicated fund for training teachers and prepare them for the rollout while linking CBC to the digital literacy initiative already being rolled out at the ministry. Has this happened?

If these questions are not answered and if those charged with reform resist even admitting that they have fallen short — and if they reject all criticism as politically motivated — observers and stakeholders who discern a lack of real progress may lose faith in the power of education to address inequality since we are currently undertaking it haphazardly to subjugate those who need free education even more.