READERS HAVE THEIR SAY

By PETER MWAURA

Childish attack on Itumbi

When I read Prof Makau Mutua’s article that was a childish attack on Dennis Itumbi after the latter lost his job (“Dear Itumbi, you must learn to dance with the one who brung ya” — Sunday Nation, April 5, 2020), I shook my head, wondering how a national newspaper with wide readership would allow such parochial and personalised attacks.

I remember Mutua once fell out with the Nation after the editors refused to publish his articles.

His latest article, “Shout a big boo to anyone who takes toxic politics to funerals" (Sunday Nation, April 12, 2020), is really not about funerals but a chance to attack Deputy President William Ruto.

Mutua started with House Minority Leader John Mbadi, just to make it look like an indiscriminate attack, but then dwelt most of his article on Ruto.

Mutua, for his hatred of Dr Ruto, cannot see why the DP felt he had to make such an emotional speech — the deceased worked in Ruto’s office and is his tribesman, and the DP is being suspected of conniving in his death.

Would that be in the same platform as Mbadi’s attacking Ruto in Kwale?

It appears Mutua spends all week scrutinising newspapers (as he doesn’t live in Kenya) to see what Ruto is up to for his next article. That is cheap for a person who refers to himself as a “distinguished professor”.

— Anthony Nderitu

* * *

Cash is bigger news

On the comparative value of a donation of Sh100 million in kind against a similar donation in cash ("When Sh100m donation in kind is a bigger news story than cash” — Daily Nation, April 10, 2020), you are outright wrong. The two are not equal.

I do not wish to diminish the contribution of Mr Raval. In fact, I would like to point out a positive about it that you did not mention: he was the first on record to make a donation that has a lot of non-monetary value.

First, the donation of oxygen was made for collection. The oxygen is, therefore, not available for the government to use unless they spend additional money. Secondly, I am not aware of the hospitals’ oxygen requirements. Maybe the donation is not needed!

Finally, the value of a cash donation is that it allows the recipient to make a decision to buy what they need most.

If they need a combination of PPE (personal protective equipment), testing kits and meals for patients, they can buy it. That flexibility is not available for a donation in kind.

A donation in kind is good if the recipient has sent out a shopping list of items required. Otherwise, it can be a burden to the recipient. For donations, cash is king.

— Boniface Ngocho

* * *

Missing the point

I was utterly amazed to read your comments about the donation of Sh100 million. With due respect, I think you have missed the point.

The donation by Devki Group was personal, from him and his family, whereas that from Co-operative Bank is a corporate one. Being shareholders’ money, this was given by the MD/CEO and/or Board of Directors. It was not a personal donation.

The prominence given to Devki Group is justified as it is a personal sacrifice as opposed to giving other people’s money.

— Anil Ishani

* * *

Excellent coverage

I commend the media for the job you are doing during this novel coronavirus crisis. You’ve been in the frontline fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

You’ve been on the move, despite the risks, to ensure that mwananchi is informed of the current situation regarding the pandemic — from interrupting TV and radio programmes to covering live Ministry of Health daily updates to creating special programmes to educate the public. You’ve comprehensively covered the crisis. Congratulations.

— George Ndisya, Machakos

* * *

Selling without consent

I refer to the headline “Judge: Parents can sell inherited land without children’s consent” (Sunday Nation, April 5, 2020, page 24).

On reading the whole article, I find Justice Grace Kemei said the claim of customary trust must be proven. “They, however, failed to adduce evidence in form of a green card or such other evidence to show the root of the title,” she said.

Therefore, “the court was unable to hold that the land is ancestral land in the circumstances.”

Given the headline and Justice Kemei’s statement, what is the exact position on inherited land? I feel your headline misinterpreted the judgment.

— Karanja Goro