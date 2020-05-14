READERS HAVE THEIR SAY

By PETER MWAURA

Demonising rich people

Dear Public Editor. Please receive my heartfelt appreciation for your commentary, “Death of a Keroche daughter and headline that mocks rich parents” (Daily Nation, May 8, 2020). Kudos!

This is actually the first time I’ve ever written anything to comment on a newspaper article. You have just ignited something in me and I felt prompted to comment.

Let me also make it clear here that I’m not a rich person and not nearly in that classification.

However, I’ve been increasingly disturbed by the tone used on Kenyan blogs and social media sites as regards those members of our society who are deemed to have access to more resources than others.

I get the sense that, somehow, that is something to be ashamed of. Granted, there are those who have gained their wealth through theft and other unlawful ways.

Nonetheless, there are others who have worked hard for what they have.

A tone that demonises wealthy people wholesale disturbs me when they are the people who create employment that allows thousands to thrive and support their families. They spend money that keeps the economy running.

In addition, have we become so desensitised by the ‘power’ of anonymity that we think wealthy people are not human beings with real troubles, pain, and hurt like any other families?

Further, poverty is not necessarily a noble virtue and we know that Jesus said, “For you always have the poor with you.” (Matthew 26:11).

Anyway, I can hazard a guess that those who write these anonymous posts are not ‘poor’. They have access to a smart electronic device and significant internet data packages.

Sometimes I wonder if this is just plain old-fashioned envy and jealousy. These anonymous ‘haters’ would be surprised (maybe) at the amount of work that went into those wealthy people acquiring what they have, plus a whole lot of risks that I may not be willing to take. Sometimes sacrifices and big risks. Anyway, I digress...

Thank you for the opportunity to vent just a little. I agree with you wholeheartedly that privacy and dignity should be accorded all people regardless of their financial or social status.

Thank you, Mr Mwaura, for all you do to call our attention to issues that matter. God bless you.

— Janet Thira

* * *

Dehumanising story

The Public Editor’s reflection on the death of Tecra Wangari Muigai of Keroche Breweries and the way the media treated this particular case was uncannily similar to my thoughts on the same.

Kenyan journalists have adopted a dismal mannerism in the way they present news to us. Maybe they are too bored?

Maybe they are trying too hard to entertain us? Whatever the case, it’s not only depressing and archaic, but also dehumanising and devoid of empathy.

How do you think a mother [mourning] the death of her daughter feels when you report such rubbish even before she is laid to rest?

Maybe it seems interesting to some, but if you were on the other end of the pole I bet the scene would be drastically different. My condolences to the Keroche family.

— Joseph Lama

* * *

Timely article

I found your piece on the reporting of the death of Tecra Wangari Muigai of Keroche Breweries timely.

In this time of social media, we have seen a surge of self-styled ‘journalists’ who write all kinds of stories online without regard to their truth or, indeed, ethical bearing.

That’s probably the nature of the Digital Age communication. Sadly, though, mainstream media appears to be sliding towards this form of writing. I do not know what can be done.

— James Wainaina

* * *

Bad taste

Thanks for your piece in today’s paper (Daily Nation, May 8). As the author of the story on private schools, I was shocked to read that headline. I’ve had to live with the shame. It really was in bad taste.

— David Muchunguh

* * *

It was London

The 1950s song "Cry Me a River" was sung by Julie London and not Justin Timberlake, who, incidentally, wasn’t born until 1981! The latter did record a song with similar lyrics though.

— Karongo Mbui

Public Editor: Both Mr Mbui and Mr Paul Kamau, who also detected the error, are right. Timberlake was born on January 31, 1981.

He released a version of "Cry Me a River" in 2002. The correct position is that the phrase “cry me a river” was popularised by the song’s first release by Julie London in 1955. The lyrics were written by Arthur Hamilton. Mea culpa!

* * *

Repeating ‘Nation’

The Sunday Nation should refrain from repeating articles submitted by readers. A case in point is the re-publication of the top three items in “The Cutting Edge” by The Watchman” column in the issue of May 10, 2020. Those items had appeared the week before.

The column normally carries seven items, so nearly half were repeats. This is wasting space that could have been utilised by other readers.

— Benjamin Kibias, Nairobi

* * *

Hate content

Maybe it is the right time to review how you and other media cover the coronavirus outbreak. To use the words of the UN secretary-general, the virus has unleashed a tsunami of hate.

Some of your articles may be bordering on racism and xenophobia — like “Old habits die hard in Eastleigh as religious practices on fasting month spread the virus” (Daily Nation, May 7, 2020).

— Dr Bashir Ahmed, Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu