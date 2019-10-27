By GERRY LOUGHRAN

The fight against racism moved a significant step forward in Britain last week when a team walked off the field in a professional football match.

During an FA Cup tie between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town, Haringey’s black goalkeeper, Valery Pajetat, was reportedly spat at and hit by an object thrown from behind the goal where Yeovil’s supporters gathered.

Haringey’s manager led his team off the field and the game was abandoned. The club’s chairman, Aki Achilles said, “We had no choice. We could not carry on.”

Two days later, police arrested two men, aged 23 and 26, on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault.

The walk-off came at a time of growing pressure from England’s top black players for teams to quit the field in such circumstances.

It almost happened just a few days before the Haringey-Yeovil match, during England’s October 14 Euro 2020 game against Bulgaria in Sofia.

WARNING

Some Bulgarian spectators began making monkey noises when England’s black players were on the ball, while others, clad in black with bandanas hiding their faces, gave straight-arm Nazi salutes.

One man held up a shirt for the cameras labelled: “No Respect.”

The referee twice stopped the game and consulted with England manager Gareth Southgate, who talked to his players.

A warning was broadcast to the crowd and each time the game resumed, with England winning 6-0 over the full 90 minutes.

Afterwards, Southgate said the England stance was not only the right one but an effective one. “We reported everything immediately we heard things,” he said.

“We had constant communication with the officials and referee and I was in contact with the players. It was an unacceptable situation. I think we have made two statements, by winning the game but also we have raised awareness of everybody about the situation.”

* * *

Nathan Hogg was feeling low and considered that having a university degree would make him feel better.

So, pretending to be a young woman graduate whose details he found on LinkedIn, he wrote to Durham University with the following story:

He was (name of the woman who had just secured a good law degree), had just undergone a sex change and was now a man, so would the university issue a new degree in the name of Nathan Hogg?

Unfortunately for Hogg, the young woman contacted the university at the same time seeking a reference for a job as a trainee solicitor and it became clear she had not changed her sex and was not trying to change her name.

The police were contacted and Hogg’s profile was discovered on LinkedIn claiming to hold the graduate’s exact credentials.

When arrested, Hog told police, “I was depressed at the time and in a bad way. I thought a degree would make me feel better about myself.”

At the magistrate court, Hogg, 30, from Blyth, Northumberland, was placed in a rehabilitation programme and ordered to pay £500 (Ksh66,379) compensation to his victim.

* * *

Children’s diseases such as measles are increasing at a time that vaccinations are falling and the government is considering making jabs compulsory, or barring from school pupils without them.

Toxic myths circulating online have been blamed for the fall in vaccinations and Prime Minister Boris Johnson said recently, “I’m afraid people have been listening to that superstitious mumbo-jumbo on the internet. That’s wrong. Please get your children vaccinated.”

Measles, which can damage the lungs and the brain, is one of the most infectious diseases known to humans, and the combined MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) vaccine is the leading weapon against it.

However, uptake has been falling in many countries, including the UK. Three years ago, Britain was declared measles-free by the World Health Organisation.

It has since lost this status, with 231 confirmed cases in the first quarter of the year.

* * *

