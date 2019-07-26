We do not know what the handshake question will be and we might be surprised to learn that, barring a few differences in emphasis, BBI and Punguza, are virtually talking the same language.

But it would be advisable for those opposing or rooting for the Punguza Mizigo Bill to wait for the Building Bridges Initiative and find out what is on offer before going off half-cocked.

By MAGESHA NGWIRI

Ordinarily, I try to steer away from the well-beaten path but I cannot resist commenting on a particular political event of the past two weeks which powerfully reminded me of the derisive chorus by the triumphant Jubilee brigade after the disputed 2013 presidential election. “Accept and move on” was the popular refrain by Jubilee that must have sorely galled the Opposition. In the end, ODM did move on, but not in the direction Jubilee anticipated. It rushed to the Supreme Court, losing only on technicalities.

WILDERNESS

Seven years later, this same catch-phrase could as well refer to both Jubilee and the Opposition; they were caught napping by an outfit fronted by Dr Ekuru Aukot, a former presidential contender who was instrumental in making the 2010 Constitution and now wants to change it fundamentally. He is the man of the moment, having painstakingly collected enough signatures for a referendum push that has captured the imagination of Kenyans in their millions, leaving politicians no longer at ease.

Why they ignored the Punguza Mizigo initiative for so long is hard to understand. They not only derided the man, Dr Aukot, but also the message he was delivering – that Kenyans are tired of the dysfunctional electoral system, and also tired of carrying an excess baggage of representation in an atmosphere where their tax money is either squandered or stolen.

Now, this is the moment of reckoning. Nobody is saying that Dr Aukot’s initiative must succeed – far from it. The Punguza Mizigo (Constitutional Amendment) Bill faces formidable challenges, for it is unlikely to enjoy political goodwill from the Executive, the Opposition, or factions within both. But the Bill, which has already landed in the hands of county legislators (MCAs) in all the 47 counties, is poised to garner wide acceptance among them and among senators, the chief beneficiaries, should the changes envisaged ever become a reality.

However, there is little likelihood that members of the National Assembly will rally behind the call for their numbers to be pruned from 416 to 147 and the number of constituencies from 290 to 194. After all, why should they? If they approve the move, and this happens before the electoral boundaries review which is due before the next election, they might find themselves out in the wilderness.

PAY CUT

Besides, even if the MPs are at peace with constituency mergers, they will no longer control the National Government Constituency Development Fund which will, ostensibly be channelled to the wards. It is a given that a huge number, if not all, of MPs will be unhappy with such radical changes. But not so county executives; they may not control the MCAs through patronage and bribes, but if the allocations from the National Government are raised from 15 to 35 per cent, they will still wield huge clout.

There are a few other contentious issues that may derail the initiative, and they have everything to do with the pay that MPs believe they deserve. Nobody in his or her right mind will accept a pay-cut from more than Sh700,000 before allowances to Sh300,000 consolidated. For this, and this alone, MPs are bound to reject the proposals outright. But Dr Aukot insists that his team has taken such things into consideration and the referendum’s passage will not hinge on whether anyone is happy; only the will of the people will prevail.

However, this will not be possible if the initiative is stymied in the National Assembly long before the question is put to the people. Perhaps that is why Majority Leader Aden Duale is confident while arguing with mind-blowing speciousness: “The seats at the National Assembly are held on behalf of Kenyans; when you touch them, you will touch the people of Kenya and they will not take it kindly.”

TENSIONS

The only problem with this argument is that the people of Kenya may actually want their constituencies “touched”, whatever that means, if that will ease the burden weighing heavily on their shoulders.

For some people, however, the proposal that a president should serve a seven-year non-renewable term to reduce tensions during elections is disingenuous at best. One of the reasons why presidential terms are fixed is to ensure that if a leader fails in his or her job, he or she will be kicked out by voters after the first term. That is what democracy is all about. After all, what incentive is there for presidents to perform if they have seven long years to procrastinate? I, for one, do not see any sense in this proposal, for it will just postpone by two years the inevitable competition and its unsavoury consequences.

In the meantime, it would be advisable for those opposing or rooting for the Punguza Mizigo Bill to wait for the Building Bridges Initiative and find out what is on offer before going off half-cocked. We do not know what the handshake question will be and we might be surprised to learn that, barring a few differences in emphasis, BBI and Punguza, are virtually talking the same language. There are many proposals in the latter that cannot be lightly tossed out.