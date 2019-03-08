One would wish these ladies and gentlemen spent a lot more time discussing the evils of devolved graft and how to counter them.

How they do it is a long narrative with one theme in common — a great deal of money disappears into the pockets of very few well-connected thieves.

By MAGESHA NGWIRI

More by this Author

Governor Anne Waiguru, a true woman of substance, seems to be also well-endowed with a sense of humour.

This matter of 150,000 condoms for 45 governors and thousands of other hustlers at Kirinyaga University who attended the sixth annual Devolution Conference may not have been her idea, but giving it the official imprimatur was a fine display of originality. For one, providing free condoms could well have saved the lives of a few of those guys who cannot keep it zipped. On the other hand, it may well be that a reasonable number were responsible family men with nothing in their minds than service to the people.

WELL-CONNECTED THIEVES

Anyway, to paraphrase an old African saying, if you must eat a toad, try and do it well. More important are those ideas that the venerable governors exchanged during their meetings, not what toads they ate at night. And the message that emerged from the conference was that devolution has not only come of age, it is also the most important inclusion in the 2010 Constitution and a true game-changer. All it requires is strengthening and defending from those who would sabotage it.

And make no mistake here; those working hard to undermine devolution are the governors themselves, not the national government. How they do it is a long narrative with one theme in common — a great deal of money disappears into the pockets of very few well-connected thieves. So even when devolution was being celebrated as the only way to empower ordinary people in decision-making, most of those powers went into the hands of elite groups, and the remainder into the heads of a few governors with little between their ears.

One would wish these ladies and gentlemen spent a lot more time discussing the evils of devolved graft and how to counter them. One would wish they found ways of dealing with the wage bill due to a bloated workforce. But to many, all this is beside the point. We Kenyans have grossly lowered the bar on leadership, which is why we keep making the wrong choices and then expecting them to perform wonders. Instead, they start behaving as though nobody else matters except their pals and their families whom they make fabulously wealthy through single-sourced tenders for goods and services at highly inflated prices.

STRICTER OVERSIGHT

I know of a county that has contracted a petrol dealer to fuel all county vehicles and whose governor is a shareholder in the business. Winning tenders for supplying even simple items to county departments has become very lucrative. But there is hope that things will improve with stricter oversight and management of funds. The problem is, before mechanisms are devised to control the many hungers of governors and county legislators, the whole purpose of devolution may be lost.

It therefore comes as no surprise when a governor from a small county in Nyanza and his deputy fight publicly when it emerges that the former has hired 400 employees without going through the county’s public service board. Replicate this 47 times and it is easy to understand why most counties have trouble paying their workers and why the bloated wage bill is easily the heaviest burden for most, leaving little money for development.

Decentralisation of political power, resources and representation to the smallest unit in a polity — the ward — was meant to defeat the predations of an overbearing, sometimes myopic central government. More people were supposed to have a say in the management of local affairs through direct participation in decision-making. Unfortunately, with the exception of a few counties with enlightened leadership, this hardly works. Instead, counties have been taken over by small business and political elites, sidelining the very poor. This is “state capture” at the county level, and senators must get off their backsides and do their jobs. In the next dispensation, I am all in favour of enhancing the senators’ oversight functions by allowing them to play a significant role in project identification, budget-making, and follow-ups.

HUGE TALKTHON

By the time this article went to press, the governors had not issued a communique, so it is difficult to tell what the conference actually achieved. However, going by past experience, this is likely to have been one huge talkathon with little to show for it. But it is also possible that after making lofty speeches, the governors negotiated behind the scenes how to strengthen the newly emerging trade blocs.

It would, for instance, be nice to learn that the Kiambu governor and his Murang’a counterpart struck a deal to improve trade ties between the two counties instead of fighting over piped dam water. One would wish the two gentlemen talked about collaborating on an avocado or banana extraction factory, for instance, instead of leaving everything to multinational companies and extortionist middlemen.