In the opening statement of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s State of Nation Address, he declared proudly: “The state of the nation is strong.”

Speeches and rhetoric have been used for thousands of years to communicate powerful messages to the populace.

The great Cicero of antiquity taught the art of convincing and persuasion through rhetoric.

While it is known that Uhuru has been blessed with a deep and broad education both in Kenya and abroad, this speech did not require the utilisation of any ‘tricks of the trade’, no fancy rhetoric. The facts spoke for themselves.

There was no manipulation and no hyperbole. For the state of the nation is strong.

For any Kenyan who has lived through our turbulent history, for any Kenyan whose sense of history extends beyond their last meal, one cannot help but be amazed at how far we have come.

HANDSHAKE

From a long-term perspective, our development is positive. If we compare where Kenya is today to where we were a decade ago; progress is all around us.

First of all, we should have a look at the ethnic conundrum. From a nation tearing itself apart, today we have a Kikuyu president working hand in hand with a Kalenjin (represented literally on the Jubilee Party logo), while we have the representatives of the larger Luo, Luhya and Kamba nations cooperating in the spirit of the unity pact with the President’s team despite the tense and controversial elections of 2017.

Indeed, ‘unity’ has been at the heart of the agenda of the Uhuru administration from day one.

All history buffs will appreciate the significance of an Odinga and Kenyatta handshake, putting past familial and personal tiffs aside for the advancement of national interests.

And what could be more important to the national interest than fighting the scourge of corruption?

CORRUPTION

It is a disease which has become endemic across our nation and infiltrated all areas of our society - a cancer which has been growing untouched for far too long, both in Kenya and beyond.

When Raila – 'Baba' to his many followers – and Uhuru let bygones be bygones to focus on this crucial issue for Kenya, the whole nation became stronger.

Western Kenya could now get behind the struggle without fear of a political witch hunt.

Unfortunately, so many counter-corruption efforts across Africa have descended into political or ethnic score settling exercises.

For a strong and united Kenya, Uhuru recognised he could not do this alone. He humbly bowed his head and brought in his old foe. And the results have been clear for all to see.

DEVELOPMENT

Scores of senior officials have been arrested and charged, including sitting governors; illegal buildings and structures have been pulled down; and for the first time (perhaps in our history) public servants know that they are being watched.

The kneejerk corruption which oozed out of layers of government bureaucracy all of a sudden is on the back foot.

At the same time, the Big Four Agenda is racing forward. The sheer magnitude of the task is not lost on anyone and nobody expects miracles overnight.

But each and every Kenyan can feel the difference. From new roads to affordable and available to healthcare; the progress is patent for all to see.

Meanwhile, in macro-terms, our economy has grown at an average of 5.6 per cent over the last five years, far outperforming the average global growth.

INNOVATION

Current estimates and data suggest that growth for 2019 might be well over 5.7 per cent.

Finally, after years of a bloated public sector, it is being internalised that successful economies need strong, liberated, creative and empowered private sectors.

Kenyans are an entrepreneurial and ambitious people. For too long, human capital has been stifled.

Uhuru’s pro-business, pro-growth policies have set our private sector on a new course. The global tech revolution is not leapfrogging over Kenya; it is here, and we are very much part of it.

Kenya is quickly being recognised as the beating heart of ‘Business in Africa’.

PRIVATE SECTOR

In fact, the World Bank Ease-of-Doing-Business Index 2019 ranked Kenya at 61 globally, an improvement of 19 places.

Foreign businesses are flocking in, including big names like Peugeot and Volkswagen setting up assembly lines.

So, with manufacturing flying, thousands of food security and irrigation programmes in place across the country, electrification and infrastructure building at an unprecedented high, the outlook for Kenya is not just positive, the state of the nation is strong!