By PHILIP OCHIENG

For a genuine minister of the Jesus Christ whom Europe has for centuries preached to humankind all over the world, you must struggle extraordinarily hard to become the most accurate witness. Indeed, you will have to struggle back-breakingly hard to serve only the one whom a European class has wangled and imperialistically imposed on mankind as the Saviour.

HE-CHARACTER

Yet even that Christ caresses even the non-religious mind that mine is. For me, the only problem with him, however, is that Latin and Germanic Europe has recently sold him to humankind extraordinarily profitably in terms of worldly material. It was as an economic commodity that Caucasian Europe used the Christ as the means by which to soften the minds of the natives of all continents so as to be able to grab their econo-material property easily.

I say so because, for some reason, most priests of the Christian church describe themselves as servants of God. Yet the Christ whom Europe has bequeathed to mankind has been sold to human beings only as a he-character wholly superior to all female members of the human species.

Unfortunately for the Caucasian world, however, the Caucasian’s own church, priest and school teacher have taught and continue to teach that God is a Caucasian being a million times bigger than the Goliath of the Caucasians’ own biblical infamy and that God loves human beings uniformly but only if they behave uniformly well the whole world over.

PROFITABLE GOODS

Yet that is a self-contradiction quite unworthy of any being that wants to be recognised as divine. For human behaviour is the exact opposite of what is demanded by the deity. Indeed, even in that teaching, Europe might have succeeded wonderfully – and, indeed, to their own much greater material profit – if the Europeans had taken some care to treat non-Caucasian human beings in accordance with Europe’s own teachings concerning the said son of God who had reportedly been murdered in Palestine.

Howbeit, upon colonising the whole human world, the Caucasians proceeded to behave with extraordinary conceit and cruelty to non-Caucasian human beings.

For instance, they converted all Africans into profitable commodities called slaves, which they then sold at extraordinary profits.

It was behaviour against which the Caucasian race might one day find it necessary to issue a collective statement of apology to the human species as a whole. Yet I have no evidence that skin “whiteness” was what controlled Caucasian Europe’s human arrogance and cruelty to the whole of our planet for such long centuries.

ETHNO-RACIAL DIGNITY

I know no evidence that the upper classes of my own Luo would have behaved like angels if they had found themselves in the same econo-historical circumstances.

The evidence I have acquired through reading powerfully suggests that, though such conduct is dreadful, it is fully human. Indeed, among our planet’s animals, only the human being is mentally capable of enslaving members of its own species.

In short, slavery was a fully human activity. The Negro human being was as capable as the Caucasian human being of enslaving other men and women. What that powerfully suggests to me is that, in the same circumstances, if it had occurred to their minds, individuals among my own Luo community might have behaved in the same cruel manner as the Caucasians.