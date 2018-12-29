Deaths among homeless people have risen every year since 2013, from 475 in 2014 to 597 last year.

The main causes of homelessness are normally given as lack of affordable housing, unemployment and low wages.

By GERRY LOUGHRAN

More by this Author

The council worker spotted her just as the garbage bin was about to be emptied into the crusher wagon. “Aw, sweetie,” he said, “Come on, you can’t stay in the bin, sweetie, come on.”

On a freezing night, the young woman, homeless and destitute, had climbed into the bin and burrowed under heaps of rubbish and flattened cardboard boxes to keep warm.

She was one of thousands of Britons who have no place to call their own. An estimated 12,300 people are sleeping on the streets this winter, in doorways, under arches and inside tunnels, while a similar number are living in cars or tents.

ROUGH SLEEPERS

An estimated 170,000 families and individuals are experiencing some form of destitution, according to the charity, Crisis. These include people who are “sofa-surfing,” that is, staying for short periods with friends and sleeping on their sofas, living in hostels or in cramped bed-and-breakfast accommodation.

A video clip of the woman in the bin, taken in Brixton, south London on December 22, was viewed 950,000 times in a few days. She was given a hot meal and then disappeared.

The bin man who rescued her, a Caribbean immigrant, said, “Sweetie, we saved your life.” He was almost certainly right. The odds are that the woman would have died, crushed or smothered under tons of filthy garbage, had she not been spotted.

Deaths among homeless people have risen every year since 2013, from 475 in 2014 to 597 last year. Their average age was 44 for homeless men and 42 for homeless women, compared to 76 for men and 81 for women in the general population.

Rough sleepers are also vulnerable to physical attacks, often from drunks at night. In Liverpool, such attacks have doubled in five years.

COMMIT FRAUD

One man was burned when his tent was set on fire, and a gang of teenagers threw lighted matches at a vagrant’s sleeping bag. A woman hurled a glass bottle at a sleeping man and several homeless people said they have been urinated on.

The main causes of homelessness are normally given as lack of affordable housing, unemployment and low wages.

Communities Minister James Brokenshire, said, “No-one is meant to spend their lives on the streets. That is why we are investing £1.2 billion to tackle homelessness and have bold plans backed by £100 million to end rough sleeping by 2027.”

For people like the woman in the bin, 2027 must sound a very long way off.

* * *

Martin Brown and his wife Lindsey decided it was an easy way to make money — just pretend they had been ill on their foreign vacation and claim compensation.

The Browns flew to Marmaris in Turkey for a Jet2holiday at the Emre Hotel then claimed they suffered serious food poisoning, with stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhoea. The pair demanded £20,000 recompense. No problem, Brown told fellow guests, he had done it before.

But when Brown danced beside the hotel swimming pool and the couple posed with a parrot on his shoulder, a hotel security camera was taking pictures; and when he drank in the bar until after midnight, a fellow guest was prepared to say so.

At the Civil Justice Centre in Manchester, last week, the couple was found guilty of conspiracy to commit fraud and ordered to pay compensation of £30,000 to Jet2holidays.

* * *

During the first 11 months of this year, London’s Metropolitan police received more than two million emergency 999 calls, but 21,733 of them were what you and I would consider ridiculous.

For instance, a man rang up to complain that he had been waiting 30 minutes for a pub to serve his meal, while another complained that the fast-food restaurant Kentucky Fried Chicken had run out of chicken.

A woman called and complained that the driver of her bus was whistling. “Everybody’s tired,” she said. “What if everybody starts whistling on the bus!”

The call handler responded, “Do I understand you have called 999 to complain that a bus driver is whistling?” The woman said, “I think they should be respectful.”

Other callers complained about the lack of female taxi drivers and about a bus door being broken.

A police spokesman had a complaint of his own: “Calls like these take away hard-stretched police resources.”

* * *

These three complainers did not call 999, but they are classics of their type.

A lady on holiday in India protested that “almost every restaurant serves curry. I do not like spicy food.”

A guest at a Novotel in Australia complained that his soup was too thick. He was eating his gravy.