By Fr LAWRENCE NJOROGE

More by this Author

This year, St Paul’s Chapel, which serves the University of Nairobi, celebrates 50 years since its inception.

This iconic church on State House Road, just off Uhuru Highway, had its plaque blessed by Pope Paul VI in Uganda on August 1, 1969, during his historic visit to Africa.

On the same occasion, the pontiff ordained Rev Raphael Ndingi Mwana ’a Nzeki bishop.

Preparations to found a chaplaincy serving the Catholic community at the then-University College Nairobi go back to the mid-60s when the visionary Archbishop J.J. McCarthy of Nairobi asked the head of the Opus Dei to identify a suitable site for the church.

Records show that the location was selected and paid for by the Archdiocese of Nairobi in June 1969.

Construction soon began under the supervision of P. M. Cummings of Opus Dei, reporting directly to Archbishop (later Cardinal) Maurice Otunga, who had been appointed coadjutor of the archdiocese.

CHAPLAINCY

No sooner was the church edifice completed than the Vatican sent Archbishop (later Cardinal) Simon Lourdusamy, Archbishop of Bangalore, India, for the inauguration of the chapel.

The first priest appointed to St Paul was Fr Patrick Astor of Opus Dei. He was succeeded by Fr Joseph Donders, who taught philosophy at the UoN while doubling up as the Catholic chaplain of the same institution.

Fondly referred to as Sjef by friends and colleagues, he served for 14 years. From inception, St Paul’s was envisioned as a chaplaincy ministering to both students and staff of the university.

Catholic Student Community chairperson and UoN BSc Actuarial Science finalist Brian Ogado explains that besides being a place of worship, it’s a rendezvous for students to network with professionals in and around Nairobi.

Prof Judith Mbula Bahemuka has been associated with the UoN for several decades, first as a graduate student, then lecturer and as chairperson of the Department of Sociology.

GROWTH

Currently living in a suburb away from St Paul’s, she regards the chapel as a vital part of her life. She says: “This shrine is my spiritual home.”

The church on State House Road is a vibrant centre spreading faith-based activities to other campuses of the UoN including Parklands and St Raphael’s Kabete.

St Paul’s has a capacity of 800 worshippers and five Masses are celebrated on Sundays.

Two years ago, Rev Saviour Saka from St Paul’s and an alumnus of UoN, was ordained priest. Seven seminarians, all alumni of the UoN, are training for the priesthood.

This growth is credited to the dedication of the Pastoral Council with Fr Edwin Hunja, Fr Peter Kaigua, Fr Stephen Mbugua and Fr Dominic Wamugunda.

When Pope Paul blessed the plaque of St Paul’s, he spoke the unforgettable words to the Church in Africa: “You must be missionaries to yourselves.”

With vigour and joy, the Catholic community at the chapel has taken the pontiff’s challenge seriously. A very happy Golden Jubilee St. Paul’s!