Unknown to many, Kenya is a major centre for world class think tanks, defined as institutions that conduct policy-oriented research, analyses and advice on domestic and international issues and support policymakers and the public to make informed decisions on public policy.

An annual index by the University of Pennsylvania, a member of the elite Ivy League universities, shows Kenya has the second-largest concentration of think tanks in Africa.

Nairobi is home to some of the most influential and highly-regarded research organisations.

Think tanks are training grounds for policymakers. Their staff cultivate strong analytical skills and ability to translate complex scientific work to policy and action and learn skills that enable them to grasp and articulate policy arguments.

They have nurtured and shaped some of the greatest intellectual and cultural icons of our time who are admired for they shine brightly at home and abroad.

While they espouse values and project the desired image, the independent ones help policymakers to understand the society, assess the effectiveness of policies and suggest alternatives.

Former President Mwai Kibaki, an economist, was keenly aware of the potential role of think tanks in shaping the destiny of a country.

His signature development blueprint, Kenya Vision 2030, which has vastly transformed our economic and infrastructural landscape, was developed by some of the most brilliant minds of the time. The publicly funded think tank, Kippra, played a leading role.

However, the Big Four Agenda, whose secretariat is unknown, seems to have been conceived and shaped by politicians and their public sector operatives.

In the age of fake news, independent think tanks have become sources of balanced analysis. The peddling of falsehood by politicians can seriously undermine public trust in the State.

A few days ago, Raila Odinga sensationally claimed that the government loses Sh800 billion annually through corruption.

Intentionally or otherwise, Raila was intimating that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government was among the most corrupt.

In response, Deputy President William Ruto dismissed the assertions as erroneous. He explained that half of the Sh1.45 trillion tax proceeds fund public sector salaries, while the rest goes toward development and servicing of the national debt.

One of these gentlemen misled the public and potentially discouraged foreign investors. Think tanks can help to set the record straight.

In advanced economies, think tanks regularly produce visionary public and political leaders.

Despite a large pool of local think tanks, the number of such individuals in Kenya remains dismal. Researchers are passionate about their area of expertise and deeply committed to the pursuit of evidence.

They cherish intellectual independence and freedom to pursue what they love the most.

As masters of their universe, they often eschew public office largely because of uncertainties and undue pressure to conform or endorse indefensible positions and views.

Leadership cadres in Africa are dominated by individuals said to be ignorant to the workings of the modern state or largely driven by narrow, short-term interests.

They are neither nationalists nor patriots. Governments aware of such inherent weaknesses have sought capacity building support from policy think tanks.

Some have recruited and placed deep intellectual thinkers into key positions as long-term strategists. We should recognise think tanks and leverage them for value-addition.

Governments need not simply look to think tanks for capacity building and evidence but work to preserve their autonomy.

There are concerns that over-reliance on external grants could inherently lead think tanks to prioritise donor interests at the expense of long-standing local needs.