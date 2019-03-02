By GITAU WARIGI

Primitive accumulation is Marxist terminology. No, that is not where I want to go to today. Let’s leave Marxist theory to the theorists. I prefer using the primitive accumulation tag in its ordinary — workaday — meaning.

The primitive accumulator is a lazy and unproductive fellow, though you will hardly know it at first glance because he is a busybody. He hasn’t worked for what he owns. He is a thief. He steals whatever he can lay his hands on. A piece of prime land here, a beach plot there, a government facility somewhere else. Anything and everything is there to be grabbed. His appetite is unlimited. Good for him. He has been having it easy because the sheriff in town, over and above his tough talk, is too timid about taking the corruption bull by the horns.

KICKBACKS

Political office offers the best opportunities for the primitive accumulator to steal. That’s why most of these fellows love to be in government, where they also masquerade as “businessmen.” You simply can’t curb sleaze when these sort of guys are roaming free. They just leave a trail of scandals and scams all over the place. They love mega-projects, like the Kerio Valley multi-purpose dams, because the fat contracts can be milked for tidy personal kickbacks. These wheeler-dealers also thrive by creating situations where the government they are part of is forced to re-buy at exorbitant prices the property they have stolen from the same government. As one wag put it, they make the country look like one huge, permanent crime scene.

When you hear several billion shillings had been transferred by our the Treasury to a contractor in Italy, then a chunk of these billions was, allegedly, wired to an account in London, from where it was then re-routed to a private account in Nairobi, be alive to the reality that the primitive accumulators are busy at work. Why, for heaven’s sake, would a contractor whose work is to dig dams sub-contract for the supply of carpets, towels, bed sheets and pillows? Are these meant for a private residence? Or perhaps a hotel? What exactly is it?

UNSOPHISTICATED

The primitive accumulator is not called primitive without reason. He lacks sophistication in his dealings. His craving to loot hides an inner insecurity. An insecurity that seeks to fortify itself with riches and flashy things. Years past, Africa had been laid to waste by such men. Mobutu Sese Seko. Jean-Bedel Bokassa. Sani Abacha. These were basically villagers who rose to absolute power but never outgrew the limitations of their origins. Deep down, they lacked a guiding morality. Money to them was the ticket to win respect from their fellow men and rivals. Everything was all about money. Then power.

The worrying thing about this breed is that they don’t think they are doing anything wrong at all when they steal. Their conversion of public property into private ownership is rationalised as honest endeavours which the law endorses. Public outrage is equated to political hostilities from enemies. Our men pose as innocent victims of circumstances who the people born of privilege just want to bring down. Shame is a sentiment that is completely alien to them.

Wealth is good, no question about it. It all depends on how you acquire it. Allow me to tell a brief story. My ancestral county has bred quite a few very rich old men who got their start in Nairobi — the so-called River Road hustlers. Of course, they no longer ply their businesses there. They have since moved on to bigger things in the city, and beyond. They arrived in town very young, before Independence, and with very little by way of formal education. Then they worked very hard. Starting from the very bottom; hawking, operating handcarts, running errands for Asian dukawallahs. Nothing was beneath them when it came to earning something and saving.

BANDITS

Decades later, they have built remarkable businesses — hotel chains, supermarkets, even malls — whose turnover is no joke. But what I respect most about these wazees is that their ethical grounding never got compromised. You won’t even know they are rich when you see them wearing rumpled peasant suits and sitting in shabby little offices where they sip their tea with cheap mandazis. They can barely communicate in good Swahili even, leave alone English. What is most striking about them is that they did not build their fortunes through tenderpreneurship or government-linked patronage and corruption. Their success was purely out of humble, honest toil.